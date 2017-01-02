Premier League New Year team news: Injuries and suspensions

Antonio Conte praises his squad's ability to adapt to different team's styles of play to win, after a tough Stoke City side.

MONDAY'S GAMES

Middlesbrough Middlesbrough Leicester City Leicester City 12:30 PM UTC

- MIDDLESBROUGH

Boro welcome back defender Antonio Barragan after suspension and he should reclaim his place from Bernardo. Aitor Karanka will consider making changes after 90 intense minutes at Man United on Saturday, with Gaston Ramirez likely to be restored and Viktor Fischer (knee) still struggling.

Provisional squad: Valdes, Guzan, Chambers, Friend, Fabio, Gibson, Barragan, Ayala, Bernardo, De Roon, Clayton, Forshaw, Leadbitter, Downing, Ramirez, Stuani, Traore, Negredo, Nugent, Rhodes.

- LEICESTER CITY

Jamie Vardy serves the final game of his three-match ban. Christian Fuchs could return for Ben Chilwell at left-back with Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri expected to shuffle his squad after Saturday's 1-0 win over West Ham. Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani will play their final game before leaving for the African Nations Cup with Algeria, while Daniel Amartey and Jeff Schlupp are due to link up with Ghana next week.

Provisional squad: Schmeichel, Zieler, Hamer, Simpson, Fuchs, Morgan, Huth, Hernandez, Wasilewski, Chilwell, Schlupp, Drinkwater, James, King, Mendy, Amartey, Mahrez, Albrighton, Musa, Gray, Ulloa, Okazaki, Slimani.

- EVERTON

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is expected to choose from an unchanged squad with no new injury or suspension worries. Maarten Stekelenberg remains doubtful due to the dead leg that has kept him out of the last two matches, so Joel Robles will continue in Stekelenberg's absence. Midfielder James McCarthy (hamstring) and full-back Bryan Oviedo are still out.

Provisional squad: Robles, Williams, Coleman, Jagielka, Baines, Mirallas, Barkley, Barry, Valencia, Lukaku, Gueye, Calvert-Lewin, Funes Mori, Davies, Lennon, Cleverley, Holgate, Hewelt.

- SOUTHAMPTON

Jose Fonte should slot in at centre-back to offset the loss of Virgil van Dijk to suspension. Nathan Redmond will return after a ban, while Ryan Bertrand should come back into the squad after being rested for the West Brom clash.

Provisional squad: Forster, Fonte, Bertrand, Soares, Martina, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Romeu, Taylor, Yoshida, Davis, McQueen, Reed, Long, Sims, Redmond, Rodriguez, Boufal, Tadic.

Manchester City Manchester City Burnley Burnley 3:00 PM UTC

- MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns. Midfielder Leroy Sane remains a doubt after missing the last two games with an unspecified muscle injury, captain Vincent Kompany (knee) is not yet ready to return, while midfielder Fabian Delph (groin) has been out since August and Ilkay Gundogan (knee) is a long-term casualty.

Provisional squad: Bravo, Caballero, Zabaleta, Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov, Adarabioyo, Clichy, Kolarov, Toure, Fernando, Fernandinho, Sterling, Navas, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Nolito, Garcia, Aguero, Iheanacho.

- BURNLEY

Burnley will welcome back record signing Jeff Hendrick after he was suspended and he could now slot in alongside Steven Defour, with the banned Dean Marney picking up his fifth caution of the campaign against the Black Cats. Right-back Jon Flanagan will be missing too due to a knee injury.

Provisional squad: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Darikwa, Ward, Arfield, Boyd, Hendrick, Vokes, Gray, Robinson, Pope, Barnes, Bamford, O'Neill, Kightly, Defour, Tarkowski, Gudmundsson.

- SUNDERLAND

Sunderland's injury problems are mounting up ahead of Liverpool's visit to the Stadium of Light after both Lamine Kone and Victor Anichebe were forced off against Burnley. There are doubts over Lamine Kone, who collided with an advertising hoarding against Burnley and was unable to continue, and Victor Anichebe who appeared to pull his hamstring in the same game. Jason Denayer (hamstring) was not fit enough to feature at Turf Moor. Jordan Pickford (knee), Lee Cattermole (hip), Lynden Gooch (ankle), Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore (both knee) are all long-term injuries for David Moyes.

Provisional squad: Mannone, Mika, Jones, Manquillo, Van Aanholt, Love, Kone, O'Shea, Djilobodji, Denayer, Ndong, Pienaar, Rodwell, Larsson, Borini, Januzaj, Khazri, Honeyman, E Robson, Embleton, Defoe, Anichebe, Asoro.

- LIVERPOOL

Jordan Henderson is a doubt to face his former club after he was forced off midway through the second half of Saturday's win over Manchester City with a heel problem, although it is not the same issue which has troubled the England international for the last 12 months. Options for manager Jurgen Klopp include returning Adam Lallana to a deeper role and restoring Divock Origi to the starting line-up, or bringing in Lucas Leiva as the deep-lying midfielder.

Provisional squad: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Origi, Firmino, Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Moreno, Lucas, Stewart, Ejaria, Sturridge, Woodburn, Ojo.

West Bromwich Albion West Bromwich Albion Hull City Hull City 3:00 PM UTC

- WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Tony Pulis must weigh up whether to start Southampton match-winner Hal Robson-Kanu up front or recall leading scorer Salomon Rondon to face Hull. Allan Nyom could drop out of the defence after a sluggish showing against Southampton, but one that ended with Robson-Kanu sealing victory.

Provisional squad: Foster, Myhill, Palmer, Dawson, Evans, Nyom, Olsson, McAuley, Galloway, Brunt, Fletcher, Yacob, Gardner, Morrison, McClean, Chadli, Phillips, Field, Rondon, Leko, Robson-Kanu.

- HULL CITY

Team news to follow...

West Ham United West Ham United Manchester United Manchester United 5:15 PM UTC

- WEST HAM UNITED

West Ham will check on Mark Noble after the midfielder came off against Leicester on Saturday, and boss Slaven Bilic admitted he is likely to be a doubt. Sam Byram started training last week after an ankle problem, but was not in the squad for Leicester, while Gokhan Tore (knee), Reece Oxford (ankle) and Simone Zaza (knee) are unavailable.

Provisional squad: Randolph, Adrian, Collins, Ogbonna, Reid, Kouyate, Masuaku, Antonio, Cresswell, Noble, Obiang, Quina, Fernandes, Nordtveit, Payet, Feghouli, Ayew, Carroll, Fletcher.

- MANCHESTER UNITED

United will be without Eric Bailly against West Ham as he heads to the African Nations Cup. United asked the Ivory Coast to allow the defender to join them 24 hours late but their appeal fell on deaf ears. Michael Carrick has a chance of returning in midfield after missing the win over Middlesbrough with illness but Wayne Rooney is unlikely to be back from thigh trouble.

Provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Valencia, Fosu-Mensah, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian, Shaw, Blind, Young, Fellaini, Carrick, Herrera, Schweinsteiger, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford, Ibrahimovic.

