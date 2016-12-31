Chelsea make it 13 straight wins, Man United beat Boro, Leicester win

Chelsea picked up their 13th consecutive win, holding off a valiant Stoke at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea equalled the record for the most successive wins within a Premier League season after making it 13 on the bounce as they beat Stoke City 4-2 to move nine points clear at the top of the table.

Gary Cahill fired the Blues into the lead at Stamford Bridge inside 34 minutes, rising highest to head in Cesc Fabregas' corner, but Stoke came firing out of the traps after the break and found an equaliser when Bruno Martins Indi slotted home from close range.

Chelsea were back in front on 57 minutes as Willian fired in after being teed up by Eden Hazard, only for Stoke to equalise for the second time on 64 minutes as Peter Crouch converted Mame Biram Diouf's pass.

However, the visitors were level for just a minute with Willian grabbing his second of the afternoon, finding the back of the net after a brilliant ball from Fabregas, before Diego Costa made sure of the result with a strike from a tight angle five minutes from time.

Arsenal won 14 consecutive Premier League games, with 13 coming at the end of 2001-02 and the 14th in the first game of 2002-03. Chelsea can equal that record, and beat the record for wins in a row in one season, when they take on Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Manchester United extended their winning run in the Premier League to five games with a dramatic 2-1 win at home to Middlesbrough.

It was Boro who opened the scoring at Old Trafford, with Grant Leadbitter firing home on 67 minutes from Alvaro Negredo's knockdown.

United continued to attack and finally broke through on 85 minutes, when Anthony Martial latched onto Zlatan Ibrahimovic's knockdown to lash the ball past Victor Valdes.

That sparked a flurry of action as Boro saw a penalty appeal against Eric Bailly rejected at the other end before substitute Juan Mata crossed for Paul Pogba to head home the winner barely a minute after Martial's strike.

West Ham's three-match winning streak came to an end as Leicester City eased their relegation worries with a 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Islam Slimani broke the deadlock for Leicester inside 20 minutes, with the striker heading home Marc Albrighton's delivery.

West Ham attempted to find an equaliser, going close through Cheikhou Kouyate and Aaron Cresswell, but Leicester were able to hold on for the victory.

Hal Robson-Kanu scored the winner on his first start for West Bromwich Albion as they came from behind to beat 10-man Southampton 2-1.

Southampton opened the scoring at St Mary's in the 41st minute with Shane Long firing home a near-post header, but West Brom were level just two minutes later as Matt Phillips found the back of the net with a strike from 15 yards out.

Shortly after the restart and the Baggies had turned the game on its head, edging in front through Robson-Kanu, who rifled home into the top corner with a fine finish. Southampton, unable to find an equaliser, saw Virgil van Dijk dismissed at the death after picking up a second yellow card.

Managerless Swansea suffered a fourth straight defeat as Bournemouth recorded a 3-0 win at the Liberty Stadium.

Things did not start too well for rock-bottom Swansea, with Ki Sung-Yueng picking up the fastest yellow card in the Premier League this season after just 30 seconds following a foul on Ryan Fraser.

They soon got worse when Bournemouth took the lead after 25 minutes through Benik Afobe, who found the back of the net after taking advantage of a loose ball inside the box.

And Bournemouth soon doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when Fraser bundled the ball over the line following a cutback from Junior Stanislas, with Josh King rounding off the scoring for the Cherries late on.

Andre Gray scored a hat trick as Burnley saw off Sunderland 4-1 at Turf Moor.

Burnley edged ahead after 29 minutes through Gray, who raced in on goal before slotting past Vito Mannone to bag his second goal in two games.

The 25-year-old then added another five minutes after the break after rounding Mannone and slotting into an empty net, before completing his hat trick just two minutes later with another strike past the Black Cats keeper.

Ashley Barnes made it four for Burnley, converting from the penalty spot in the 67th minute after Sebastian Larsson had fouled Scott Arfield, with Jermain Defoe then scoring a consolation for the visitors.

