Sergio Aguero, Pablo Zabaleta start for Manchester City at Liverpool
Sergio Aguero was restored to Manchester City's starting XI at Liverpool after completing his four-match suspension.
Pablo Zabaleta also recovered from injury to captain the visitors at Anfield, while Raheem Sterling started against his former club.
John Stones is back in City's starting lineup after leaving the Boxing Day win over Hull with an injury.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made only one change to the starting XI that beat Stoke 4-1, with Emre Can coming in for Divock Origi.
But Philippe Coutinho remains out with an ankle injury after initially hoping to be fit for the clash.
Daniel Sturridge remains on the bench after scoring his first league goal of the season in midweek, while Simon Mignolet again starts in goal over the dropped Loris Karius.
Liverpool XI: Simon Mignolet; Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan, James Milner; Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Emre Can; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana
Manchester City XI: Claudio Bravo; Pablo Zabaleta, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Aleksandar Kolarov; Fernandinho, Yaya Toure; David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Sergio Aguero
