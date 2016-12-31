Previous
Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
LIVE 45'
Game Details
Highlights
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Afobe steers Bournemouth past hapless Swansea

Bournemouth Player Ratings Will Kent
Read

Swansea prove Bradley not the only problem

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read
Anthony Martial struck Manchester United's equaliser against Middlesbrough.

Martial 9/10, Pogba 10/10 vs. Boro

Manchester United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Read

Willian: We can keep the run going

English Premier League
Read

Burley: Man United will push for top four

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Wijnaldum hits early for Reds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea finding way to dig results out

English Premier League
Read

Burley: Man United will push for top four

English Premier League
Read
Willian scores the first of his two goals for Chelsea.

Willian brace earns Chelsea 13th straight

The Match Miguel Delaney
Read

Pogba and United's dramatic late show

The Match Arindam Rej
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Sergio Aguero, Pablo Zabaleta start for Manchester City at Liverpool

Liverpool handled matters easily last season with a comfortable 3-0 win over Man City at Anfield.
Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol gives his best starting eleven of players combined from Man City and the Reds.
The FC crew discuss the situation Pep Guardiola could find himself in if Manchester City don't get a result at Liverpool.

Sergio Aguero was restored to Manchester City's starting XI at Liverpool after completing his four-match suspension.

Pablo Zabaleta also recovered from injury to captain the visitors at Anfield, while Raheem Sterling started against his former club.

John Stones is back in City's starting lineup after leaving the Boxing Day win over Hull with an injury.

LiverpoolLiverpool
Manchester CityManchester City
1
0
LIVE 45'
Game Details
Highlights

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made only one change to the starting XI that beat Stoke 4-1, with Emre Can coming in for Divock Origi.

But Philippe Coutinho remains out with an ankle injury after initially hoping to be fit for the clash.

Daniel Sturridge remains on the bench after scoring his first league goal of the season in midweek, while Simon Mignolet again starts in goal over the dropped Loris Karius.

Liverpool XI: Simon Mignolet; Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan, James Milner; Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Emre Can; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana

Manchester City XI: Claudio Bravo; Pablo Zabaleta, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Aleksandar Kolarov; Fernandinho, Yaya Toure; David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Sergio Aguero

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

