Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Chelsea
Stoke City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Liverpool
Manchester City
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Leicester City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
WatfordWatford
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Marouane Fellaini replaces ill Michael Carrick for Man United vs. Boro

Jose Mourinho is only focused on Man United's match against Middlesbrough, not their eventual place in the table.

Marouane Fellaini returned to the Manchester United starting lineup for the game against Middlesbrough, with Michael Carrick missing out through illness.

Fellaini last started for United in the 3-1 win away at Swansea City on Nov. 6 but returns to the side for Saturday's game at Old Trafford after Carrick was ruled out

Manchester UnitedManchester United
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Anthony Martial was given a chance to impress alongside Henrikh Mkhitaryan in support of central attacker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Jose Mourinho also rotated his centre-backs, with Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling coming in and Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo among the substitutes.

Bastian Schweinsteiger was on the bench alongside Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Sergio Romero.

Man United XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Blind, Fellaini, Herrera, Martial, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic
Middlesbrough XI: Valdes, Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Friend, Leadbitter, Forshaw, De Roon, Traore, Downing, Negredo

