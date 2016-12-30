Marouane Fellaini replaces ill Michael Carrick for Man United vs. Boro
Marouane Fellaini returned to the Manchester United starting lineup for the game against Middlesbrough, with Michael Carrick missing out through illness.
Fellaini last started for United in the 3-1 win away at Swansea City on Nov. 6 but returns to the side for Saturday's game at Old Trafford after Carrick was ruled out.
Anthony Martial was given a chance to impress alongside Henrikh Mkhitaryan in support of central attacker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Here's today's #MUFC team to face Middlesbrough... #MUNMID pic.twitter.com/1ump6Cs3NN- Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 31, 2016
Jose Mourinho also rotated his centre-backs, with Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling coming in and Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo among the substitutes.
Bastian Schweinsteiger was on the bench alongside Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Sergio Romero.
Man United XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Blind, Fellaini, Herrera, Martial, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic
Middlesbrough XI: Valdes, Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Friend, Leadbitter, Forshaw, De Roon, Traore, Downing, Negredo
