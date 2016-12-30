Pep Guardiola: No one coaches an attack like Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

Previous
Rangers
Celtic
1
0
LIVE 17'
Home: 5/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 2/1 
Chelsea
Stoke City
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 1/4  Draw: 21/4  Away: 14/1 
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 15/1 
Liverpool
Manchester City
5:30 PM UTC
Home: 29/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 2/1 
Leicester City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 21/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 14/5 
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 31/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/8 
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 7/10  Draw: 11/4  Away: 19/4 
How Will They Line Up: End Of Year Awards!

English Premier League
The big football quiz of 2016

Quiz of 2016 ESPN staff
Pep: No one coaches an attack like Klopp

English Premier League ESPN staff
Top-scorer Costa vows to improve form

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Mignolet: I don't want to be a No. 2 keeper

Liverpool Glenn Price
Klopp out to 'make people happy' vs. City

Liverpool Glenn Price
WatfordWatford
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
1:30 PM UTC
Home: 9/2  Draw: 29/10  Away: 7/10 
Mourinho: United only sell on our terms

English Premier League
Schneiderlin and Sturridge in demand

Transfers ESPN staff
Kieran Trippier

Spurs' lack of defensive cover hurts rotation

Tottenham Ben Pearce
Dejan Lovren

ESPN FC's top club highlights in 2016

Blog - ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Hull City 2-2 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Ross Barkley equalised for Everton in the 84th minute.

Everton showed 'character' vs. Hull - Koeman

Everton PA Sport
Burley: Ibra has 'carried the ship'

ESPN FC TV
Sadio Mane opened the scoring in Liverpool's fixture against Watford.

Mane recalls terrorising Pep's Bayern

Liverpool PA Sport
Is all the pressure on Pep at Anfield?

ESPN FC TV
Phelan: This is a terrific point

English Premier League
Koeman laments Everton's poor start

English Premier League
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan injury would be 'disaster' - Mourinho

Transfers Mark Ogden
Once viewed as one of United's many young superstars, will Memphis Depay make a move this winter?

Mourinho: Depay wants to leave Man Utd

Transfers Mark Ogden
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Pep Guardiola: No one coaches an attack like Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

The FC crew debate whether Liverpool or Man City will win at Anfield, keying in on the two sides' defensive issues.
Pep Guardiola is happy to have Sergio Aguero back, and comments on the tense Premier League title race.
Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol gives his best starting eleven of players combined from Man City and the Reds.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the best in the world at coaching his brand of attacking football.

Guardiola and Klopp come up against each other on Saturday when Liverpool welcome City to Anfield for their Premier League clash.

The pair know each other well, having faced off eight times before in the Bundesliga -- winning four games each -- while Guardiola was in charge of Bayern Munich and Klopp coaching Borussia Dortmund.

"Our styles are not similar but I like a lot the way Liverpool play," Guardiola is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "Maybe Klopp is the best manager in the world at creating teams who attack the back four with so many players, from almost anywhere on the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp came up against Pep Guardiola during his time in Germany.

"They have an intensity with the ball and without the ball, and it is not easy to do that. They attack wide sometimes with [Nathaniel] Clyne and [James] Milner but they especially like to attack from inside, through the middle.

"I don't think there is another team in the world attacking in this way with so many players capable of launching moves in an instant."

While in charge of Dortmund, Klopp talked about his style of play as being like "heavy metal football" -- something Guardiola says he agrees with.

"When Klopp speaks about his football being heavy metal, I understand completely," Guardiola said. "It is so aggressive. For the fans it is really good.

"Our styles are not similar but I like a lot the way they play, for the spectators, because in three or four seconds they are attacking."

