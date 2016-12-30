Pep Guardiola: No one coaches an attack like Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the best in the world at coaching his brand of attacking football.
Guardiola and Klopp come up against each other on Saturday when Liverpool welcome City to Anfield for their Premier League clash.
The pair know each other well, having faced off eight times before in the Bundesliga -- winning four games each -- while Guardiola was in charge of Bayern Munich and Klopp coaching Borussia Dortmund.
"Our styles are not similar but I like a lot the way Liverpool play," Guardiola is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "Maybe Klopp is the best manager in the world at creating teams who attack the back four with so many players, from almost anywhere on the pitch.
"They have an intensity with the ball and without the ball, and it is not easy to do that. They attack wide sometimes with [Nathaniel] Clyne and [James] Milner but they especially like to attack from inside, through the middle.
"I don't think there is another team in the world attacking in this way with so many players capable of launching moves in an instant."
While in charge of Dortmund, Klopp talked about his style of play as being like "heavy metal football" -- something Guardiola says he agrees with.
"When Klopp speaks about his football being heavy metal, I understand completely," Guardiola said. "It is so aggressive. For the fans it is really good.
"Our styles are not similar but I like a lot the way they play, for the spectators, because in three or four seconds they are attacking."
