Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Next
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte plays down Arsene Wenger favourites claim

After winning their 12th consecutive league game, Don Hutchison and Alison Bender ask whether anyone can catch the Blues.

LONDON -- Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has played down Arsene Wenger's comment that the Blues are "super favourites" for the title, but said he was pleased his players are making their critics change their minds.

A run of 12 consecutive Premier League victories has lifted Chelsea six points clear of nearest challengers Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, sparked by Conte's decision to switch to a 3-4-3 formation in September.

Arsenal boss Wenger believes the title is Chelsea's to lose, but Conte told a news conference ahead of Saturday's visit of Stoke: "I think it's very difficult to reply to this question. We have played only 18 games and there are 20 games to finish this season.

ChelseaChelsea
Stoke CityStoke City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 11/2  Away: 13/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
"At the start, not one coach, not one person, not one journalist trusted in this team to fight for the title in this league because it came after a bad season [or] our [transfer] market wasn't good for the summer.

"Now I'm pleased that the opinion is changing, but I'm a bit worried because when the opinion changes quickly you must pay attention.

"We have only six points more than the second team, and seven [more than] the third team.

"The way is long, but I repeat: I'm pleased if people are changing their opinions."

Earlier this month, Chelsea negotiated a club-record £60 million fee for the sale of Oscar to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG, and reports have since linked the Blues with Radja Nainggolan, Arturo Vidal and Franck Kessie.

But if no deal can be done in January, Conte said he was confident youngsters such as Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could step up.

Kenedy and Charly Musonda could yet be retained for the second half of the season after returning to Chelsea from unsuccessful loan spells.

"At the moment, Kenedy and Musonda are back from Betis and Watford where they didn't play a lot... for this reason, I think it's important they stay with us for these weeks to evaluate the best situation for them and the team," Conte said.

"In January, it's not easy. We are trying to find the best solution for our squad.

"Then, also, we have a lot of young players in our squad. I trust them. Ruben and Chalobah, also we recovered [Kurt] Zouma. Then [Charly] Musonda, Kenedy... we're talking about players at 19, 20, 21 years of age.

"It's important to work with this kind of player and try and find the right solution at home. Then, if it's not possible, to look around and find a new solution."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

