Mark Clattenburg: Modern referees have to be 'faster, quicker and fitter'

Mark Clattenburg took charge of the Euro 2016 final between France and Portugal.

Mark Clattenburg has told the Associated Press that mental strength is one of the key attributes to become a successful referee in modern football.

Clattenburg, 41, refereed the European Championship, Champions League and FA Cup finals in 2016 and is regarded as one of the top referees in world football and said it is necessary to show personality in order to relate to the top players.

"The mental strength of refereeing now is probably one of the biggest things," he said. "Some people have this perception that I'm an arrogant person but, when you are on the pitch, you have got to deal with these players differently than in life.

"I am strong willed now. I do what I believe is correct. I'm a professional but I have to make sure I apply my personality to the pitch because you have to have personality and not robots. Players want a little bit of personality."

Modern footballers are fitter than ever before and Clattenburg said that in turn is raising the standards of refereeing.

"I don't understand [the players'] energy levels with the high pressing game," Clattenburg said. "It's making us as referees having to be faster, quicker and fitter.

"It does affect us because teams play with wing backs and then what you might have is potential blocks where the fullback of the other team is trying to block the winger."

Speaking about the part he played in three major finals over the last 12 months, Clattenburg added that he tries to help produce "a really good game of football" with his officiating.

"I remember coming off the FA Cup final disappointed," Clattenburg said. "I felt I could have done better. I'd been criticised in all shapes and sizes from different parts of social media on one decision in particular where I could have played an advantage, I should have played an advantage."

Of the Champions League final, he added: "I wanted the games to be a spectacle. People will say that's not the referee's job but referees can help and allow the game to move a little bit quicker than normal. That's my satisfaction: if you get a really good game of football.

"Referees adapt their style of refereeing which allows flow, which allows a little bit of contact for the excitement without jeopardising players' careers, which is the most important thing."

