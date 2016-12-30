Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Trending: Ibrahimovic talks to ESPN

 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus destined for Ballon d'Or - ex-coach

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol gives his best starting eleven of players combined from Man City and the Reds.
The FC crew assess Man City's drop-off in form of late, and look to see if Pep Guardiola is the root of their issues.

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus will be the best player in the world within three years, according to his former coach.

Jose Francisco Mamede -- the coach at Jesus' first club, Pequeninos do Meio Ambiente -- said the Brazilian forward will win the Ballon d'Or award by 2019.

Jesus, 19, signed a five-year deal with City in the summer and will join up with the club in January after remaining with Palmeiras on loan and helping them to win the Brazilian championship. 

Mamede expects the Brazil international to acclimatise quickly to life in the Premier League and says he has the mentality to become the very best.

"Gabriel came from a very poor neighbourhood and that's why he's not afraid," the 58-year-old told AFP. "He will adapt to the food, to the cold in Manchester and everything else. In three years he'll win the Ballon d'Or, because Messi will already be getting a bit old."

Gabriel Jesus has joined up with Manchester City after agreeing the move in the summer.

City boss Pep Guardiola has high hopes for Jesus after a making a personal phone call to him in the summer to convince him to move to Manchester. 

The forward has scored five goals from six games for Brazil this year as well as winning gold at the Rio Olympics, and Mamede said that Jesus was always destined to be a huge success.

"From the very first training session, we saw he was different," he added. "He never lacked anything. "He'd be the first to do the exercises. He was always determined to be a professional."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

