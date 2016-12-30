Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Next
By ESPN Staff
Stoke City can end Chelsea's winning Premier League run - Mark Hughes

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes credits Chelsea for their impressive form, but says their winning streak can't last forever.

Stoke head to Chelsea on New Year's Eve believing they can halt Chelsea's remarkable 12-game Premier League winning streak, manager Mark Hughes has said.

Former Chelsea player Hughes and his team face a Blues outfit six points clear at the top of the table after their stunning run.

Stoke lost 4-1 at Liverpool on Tuesday, and Hughes believes the frustration of that defeat can give them motivation at Stamford Bridge.

LiverpoolLiverpool
Stoke CityStoke City
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

"The run Chelsea are on at the moment is absolutely outstanding, but that run will come to an end at some point," he said.

"I don't think anyone thinks that from now until the end of the season they will win every game.

"We're going into it with the intention of stopping the run if we can -- and why can't it be us?"

Hughes said Stoke had been "disappointed with the margin of defeat in the end against Liverpool" but stressed that he was pleased with their performance in the early part of the game.

The Potters had taken a 1-0 lead and the manager added: "Until their equaliser, I thought we caused them a real problem.

"There was frustration from our point of view at how the game panned out on Tuesday, so we will use that frustration to help us in our performance at the weekend."

He said Stoke, who drew at Stamford Bridge last season, "have good talent in our team" and added: "Playing two banks of four, with everybody behind the ball, hoping just to get a breakaway and nick a win or draw -- I've never done that.

"If you do that, more often than not, you get beaten anyway. I'd rather try to be positive and see where that takes us."

