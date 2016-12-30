Man United more than just Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Boro boss Aitor Karanka

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is looking forward to playing against his former mentor Jose Mourinho and Man United.

Jose Mourinho is not confident that Wayne Rooney will be fit to return for Man United's clash with Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka has warned his players not to be fooled into believing they can succeed at Manchester United just by stopping Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has scored 17 goals in all competitions, with 12 in the Premier League, since joining United on a free transfer in the summer.

Karanka, who was Mourinho's assistant at Real Madrid, knows his side will have to limit the Swede's opportunities but said United have many more threats.

He said: "He is one of the best players in the world. He is still young even when he is 30-and-I-don't-know-how-many-more.

"He is a big reference for them, he's a player I know Jose likes a lot, but behind Ibrahimovic, there is [Paul] Pogba and [Ander] Herrera and [Juan] Mata and a lot of players.

"Speaking about Jose's team, it's like here [Boro] -- it's about the team.

"Manchester United are playing well, they are organised and they have amazing players but, again, they are not just one or two or three. They have a lot of good players, but above everything is the team."

Boro head for Old Trafford having lost three of their last four league games, the latest of them at Burnley on Boxing Day.

However, they remain in 15th place in the table and four points above the drop zone.

Asked for his assessment as the season approaches its halfway point, the Spaniard said: "It's difficult, but I can tell you that I would have signed at the beginning of the season to be in this position -- and more than this position, the way that we are playing because we have 18 points and sometimes we have not played well.

"But now we have 18 points and the consistency that we are showing is really good. We can compete against everybody, so it's important.

"It's about adding experience and keeping playing in that style."

Boro will be without suspended defender Antonio Barragan and injured winger Viktor Fischer, but their number could be boosted within days with talks reported to be underway with Aston Villa over striker Rudy Gestede, although Karanka was giving nothing away.

He said: "The market is open on Jan. 1 or 2, so for now, it's Manchester United."