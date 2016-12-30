Man United more than just Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Boro boss Aitor Karanka

Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 6/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Trending: Ibrahimovic talks to ESPN

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Jesus destined for Ballon d'Or - ex-coach

English Premier League Jonathan Smith
Read

Hughes says Stoke can end Chelsea run

English Premier League
Read

Stoke agree deal to sign Grant- sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Wenger: Welbeck looks sharp in training

English Premier League
Read

Man United more than just Ibra - Karanka

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

McClean signs new West Brom contract

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Sergio Aguero supplied a lead but City could not hold on to win.

Klopp not focussing on Aguero's return

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

United report revenues of more than £250m

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Howe: Hard to predict managerless Swans

English Premier League
Read

Wenger hopeful of 'spectacular' 2017

English Premier League
Read

Mane key if Liverpool are to beat City

Liverpool Dave Usher
Read

Wenger: Ozil goal rate will keep improving

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Clattenburg would consider China switch

English Premier League Associated Press
Read

Bakambu keen on Premier League move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Wenger will listen to offers for Debuchy

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Wenger: Prem not yet matching up to hype

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Transfer Rater: Podolski to Beijing Guoan

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Should Conte rest Costa and Kante?

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read
Lucas Hernandez in action for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Atletico rejected City bids for Hernandez's

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Man United more than just Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Boro boss Aitor Karanka

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is looking forward to playing against his former mentor Jose Mourinho and Man United.
Jose Mourinho is not confident that Wayne Rooney will be fit to return for Man United's clash with Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka has warned his players not to be fooled into believing they can succeed at Manchester United just by stopping Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has scored 17 goals in all competitions, with 12 in the Premier League, since joining United on a free transfer in the summer.

Karanka, who was Mourinho's assistant at Real Madrid, knows his side will have to limit the Swede's opportunities but said United have many more threats.

He said: "He is one of the best players in the world. He is still young even when he is 30-and-I-don't-know-how-many-more.

"He is a big reference for them, he's a player I know Jose likes a lot, but behind Ibrahimovic, there is [Paul] Pogba and [Ander] Herrera and [Juan] Mata and a lot of players.

"Speaking about Jose's team, it's like here [Boro] -- it's about the team.

"Manchester United are playing well, they are organised and they have amazing players but, again, they are not just one or two or three. They have a lot of good players, but above everything is the team."

Manchester UnitedManchester United
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 15/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Boro head for Old Trafford having lost three of their last four league games, the latest of them at Burnley on Boxing Day.

However, they remain in 15th place in the table and four points above the drop zone.

Asked for his assessment as the season approaches its halfway point, the Spaniard said: "It's difficult, but I can tell you that I would have signed at the beginning of the season to be in this position -- and more than this position, the way that we are playing because we have 18 points and sometimes we have not played well.

"But now we have 18 points and the consistency that we are showing is really good. We can compete against everybody, so it's important.

"It's about adding experience and keeping playing in that style."

Boro will be without suspended defender Antonio Barragan and injured winger Viktor Fischer, but their number could be boosted within days with talks reported to be underway with Aston Villa over striker Rudy Gestede, although Karanka was giving nothing away.

He said: "The market is open on Jan. 1 or 2, so for now, it's Manchester United."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.