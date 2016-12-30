Jurgen Klopp not focused on Sergio Aguero's Manchester City return

Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Trending: Ibrahimovic talks to ESPN

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Sergio Aguero supplied a lead but City could not hold on to win.

Klopp not focused on Aguero's return

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Howe: Hard to predict managerless Swans

English Premier League
Read

Wenger hoping for 'spectacular' 2017

English Premier League
Read

Mane key if Liverpool are to beat City

Liverpool Dave Usher
Read

Wenger: Ozil goal rate will keep improving

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Clattenburg would consider China switch

English Premier League Associated Press
Read

Bakambu keen on Premier League move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Wenger will listen to offers for Debuchy

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Wenger: Prem not yet matching up to hype

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Transfer Rater: Podolski to Beijing Guoan

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Should Conte rest Costa and Kante?

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read
Lucas Hernandez in action for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Atletico rejected City bids for Hernandez's

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Clement favourite for Swans job - sources

Swansea City Mark Ogden
Read

Herrera wears 20 year old shinpads

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Bruce

Bruce receives £5 Christmas tip

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Marseille join race for striker Defrel - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

How Manchester City can end Anfield curse

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Zlatan can become Europe's top scorer

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Jurgen Klopp not focused on Sergio Aguero's Manchester City return

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol gives his best starting eleven of players combined from Man City and the Reds.
Liverpool handled matters easily last season with a comfortable 3-0 win over Man City at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp is not surprised one bit with the success James Milner has been having at Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp finds the Liverpool-Man City showdown so exciting that he'd pay to attend if he wasn't on the sideline.
Alexis Nunes and Paul Mariner predict some Premier League fixtures, including the crucial clash of Man City vs. Liverpool.

Manchester City have leading scorer Sergio Aguero back to face Liverpool after suspension and Jurgen Klopp is wary of the damage he can do.

The Argentina international has 16 goals in all competitions and his closest rivals are Raheem Sterling, Nolito and Kelechi Iheanacho with six goals each, but Klopp knows he is just one of a number of dangerous players available to City.

"I hope Pep gave him the opportunity to have three-and-a-half weeks off [during his suspension]," Klopp told a prematch news conference. "Somewhere with good weather, Argentina is good at the moment I think. He is back and a good striker, obviously.

"We have played them already and he was involved and I always thought that he is quite a talented boy, I never made a secret of it.

"Now he is back in the team with a lot of other really good players that makes life not easier for us. But we knew it before and even when he is not playing they are an outstanding team.

"That's not something we think about too much, it's only really one thing of a lot of things."

By contrast Liverpool's squad have shared the goals around, with Sadio Mane leading on eight, Divock Origi, Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino all with seven apiece, Philippe Coutinho six and James Milner and Daniel Sturridge with five each.

That makes them a potent unit going forward and Klopp hopes coming up against a team in which one striker dominates will make it easier for his players to counteract the threat.

"He can only score goals if somebody gives him the ball. We have to avoid the easy passes," he said.

"Probably we cannot avoid each pass in his area but the easy ones we should avoid and then we are able to defend really well.

"For this, we need to be concentrated, that's the biggest challenge in this game, to play at the highest concentration level in each second of the game.

"But again, for both teams it's hopefully the same, so they could have the same problems with us."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.