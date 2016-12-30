Jurgen Klopp not focused on Sergio Aguero's Manchester City return

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol gives his best starting eleven of players combined from Man City and the Reds.

Manchester City have leading scorer Sergio Aguero back to face Liverpool after suspension and Jurgen Klopp is wary of the damage he can do.

The Argentina international has 16 goals in all competitions and his closest rivals are Raheem Sterling, Nolito and Kelechi Iheanacho with six goals each, but Klopp knows he is just one of a number of dangerous players available to City.

"I hope Pep gave him the opportunity to have three-and-a-half weeks off [during his suspension]," Klopp told a prematch news conference. "Somewhere with good weather, Argentina is good at the moment I think. He is back and a good striker, obviously.

"We have played them already and he was involved and I always thought that he is quite a talented boy, I never made a secret of it.

"Now he is back in the team with a lot of other really good players that makes life not easier for us. But we knew it before and even when he is not playing they are an outstanding team.

"That's not something we think about too much, it's only really one thing of a lot of things."

By contrast Liverpool's squad have shared the goals around, with Sadio Mane leading on eight, Divock Origi, Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino all with seven apiece, Philippe Coutinho six and James Milner and Daniel Sturridge with five each.

That makes them a potent unit going forward and Klopp hopes coming up against a team in which one striker dominates will make it easier for his players to counteract the threat.

"He can only score goals if somebody gives him the ball. We have to avoid the easy passes," he said.

"Probably we cannot avoid each pass in his area but the easy ones we should avoid and then we are able to defend really well.

"For this, we need to be concentrated, that's the biggest challenge in this game, to play at the highest concentration level in each second of the game.

"But again, for both teams it's hopefully the same, so they could have the same problems with us."