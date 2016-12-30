Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg would consider China

Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Trending: Ibrahimovic talks to ESPN

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Sergio Aguero supplied a lead but City could not hold on to win.

Klopp not focussing on Aguero's return

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

United report revenues of more than £250m

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Howe: Hard to predict managerless Swans

English Premier League
Read

Wenger hoping for 'spectacular' 2017

English Premier League
Read

Mane key if Liverpool are to beat City

Liverpool Dave Usher
Read

Wenger: Ozil goal rate will keep improving

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Clattenburg would consider China switch

English Premier League Associated Press
Read

Bakambu keen on Premier League move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Wenger will listen to offers for Debuchy

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Wenger: Prem not yet matching up to hype

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Transfer Rater: Podolski to Beijing Guoan

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Should Conte rest Costa and Kante?

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read
Lucas Hernandez in action for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Atletico rejected City bids for Hernandez's

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Clement favourite for Swans job - sources

Swansea City Mark Ogden
Read

Herrera wears 20 year old shinpads

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Bruce

Bruce receives £5 Christmas tip

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Marseille join race for striker Defrel - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

How Manchester City can end Anfield curse

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Zlatan can become Europe's top scorer

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg would consider China

Don Hutchison has expressed that Carlos Tevez's move to China makes perfect sense and the move may become a new trend.
Craig Burley says regardless if Carlos Tevez moves to the Chinese Super League, he's not watching.

Referee Mark Clattenburg has said he would consider a move from the Premier League to the wealthy and ambitious Chinese Super League.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent by Chinese clubs on high-profile talent, including Argentina striker Carlos Tevez and Brazil midfielder Oscar this month, in a bid to become a football superpower.

"China are certainly looking to develop their football, looking at their signings and their recruitment," Clattenburg told The Associated Press. "If an opportunity came along, I am contracted to the Premier League, but I have to look at my long-term strategy of my career. How long can I last as a referee? I have been in the Premier League 12 years. It's been a wonderful 12 years.

"There is no offer on the table but if they made an offer it would be under consideration. But at the moment I still enjoy working for the Premier League and UEFA."

Mark Clattenburg took charge of the Euro 2016 final, in addition to this year's FA Cup and Champions League finals.

The 41-year-old Clattenburg was linked with a move to China this week after refereeing the finals of the European Championship, Champions League and FA Cup this year. Clattenburg was named referee of the year at a football award ceremony earlier this week in Dubai, which allowed Clattenburg to give a rare interview.

Clattenburg said he hopes when his career in the Premier League eventually ends he will be able to help a country like China raise refereeing standards.

"Money has never been a driver as a referee ... It's about the drive of doing something different, maybe helping the recruitment," Clattenburg said. "If it didn't happen now I will be looking in the future at that, a bit like Howard Webb has done [in Saudi Arabia] where you are helping another country develop refereeing.

"It's important to have the right quality of referee to go with the level of football. China is going to become a huge player in years to come ... If they want to be serious about their league they are going to have to have the right setup. Refereeing is a huge part of football."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.