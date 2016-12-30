Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg would consider China
Referee Mark Clattenburg has said he would consider a move from the Premier League to the wealthy and ambitious Chinese Super League.
Hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent by Chinese clubs on high-profile talent, including Argentina striker Carlos Tevez and Brazil midfielder Oscar this month, in a bid to become a football superpower.
"China are certainly looking to develop their football, looking at their signings and their recruitment," Clattenburg told The Associated Press. "If an opportunity came along, I am contracted to the Premier League, but I have to look at my long-term strategy of my career. How long can I last as a referee? I have been in the Premier League 12 years. It's been a wonderful 12 years.
"There is no offer on the table but if they made an offer it would be under consideration. But at the moment I still enjoy working for the Premier League and UEFA."
The 41-year-old Clattenburg was linked with a move to China this week after refereeing the finals of the European Championship, Champions League and FA Cup this year. Clattenburg was named referee of the year at a football award ceremony earlier this week in Dubai, which allowed Clattenburg to give a rare interview.
Clattenburg said he hopes when his career in the Premier League eventually ends he will be able to help a country like China raise refereeing standards.
"Money has never been a driver as a referee ... It's about the drive of doing something different, maybe helping the recruitment," Clattenburg said. "If it didn't happen now I will be looking in the future at that, a bit like Howard Webb has done [in Saudi Arabia] where you are helping another country develop refereeing.
"It's important to have the right quality of referee to go with the level of football. China is going to become a huge player in years to come ... If they want to be serious about their league they are going to have to have the right setup. Refereeing is a huge part of football."
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.