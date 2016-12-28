Gareth Barry: Leicester City 'not the team they were this time last year'

Leicester's form has been a far cry from last season, the FC crew discuss if they'll slip into the relegation battle.

The 35-year-old insisted the Toffees were confident of victory even before their 2-0 win at the home of the defending champions on Boxing Day

Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku scored to earn Everton their first away victory in the Premier League for three months.

Leicester went over a year without losing a home league game but have now lost two of their last four at the King Power Stadium and half of their 18 league games this season.

They won a shock title by 10 points last term but are now just three points above the relegation zone and Barry can tell the difference after Everton secured their first win in Leicester for 19 years.

"They're not the team they were this time last year," said the former England international.

"Football is about confidence, it was always going to be tough for them to repeat what they achieved last year. It was once-in-a-lifetime what they achieved.

"They have bounced back in the Champions League but their league form is just not where it was last year -- but you can't forget what they did.

"We knew if we were on our game and defended well we could get the three points. Everyone in football would know it's a different place to last year, you can tell from the fans, they were pretty quiet.

"That is football and how it changes."

Leicester winger Marc Albrighton conceded Barry was right and stressed the Foxes must rediscover their home form having also not won away in the league this season.

He said: "We have not had the best of results in recent weeks so I am sure they are coming with more confidence than last year.

"That is a given, but with the way we play we need to get back to it and the get back to what we do best, working hard and getting into peoples' faces, fighting for the cause."

Defeat left Leicester in 16th and battling against the drop but Albrighton dismissed any talk about relegation.

"We as players have to focus on going forward. If people are talking on the outside about relegation battles, that is up to them," he added.