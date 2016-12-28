Previous
Liverpool
Stoke City
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Melbourne City FC
Perth Glory
3
3
FT
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Queens Park Rangers
3
0
FT
Game Details
Derby County
Birmingham City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC Dec 28, 2016
Game Details
Was there media bias towards Bradley?

Gray: Burnley home form to keep Clarets up

Giroud says limited Arsenal chances 'tough'

Leicester 'not the team they were' - Barry

Gab-O-Meter: Lindelof to United?

Liverpool are Chelsea's biggest contenders

Hazard: Chelsea ready to set wins record

Pochettino: Southampton fans still love me

Do Chelsea hold the edge in fixtures?

Marcotti: Bradley victim of Swansea errors

FC pundits unanimous: Bradley had to go

Hero Giroud shows his value as a Plan B

Lallana, Milner lead Liverpool to big win

Chelsea 'look like champions' - Wilshere

Pep came to 'watch good football' - Klopp

SouthamptonSouthampton
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

Mitten: Wins bring more optimism for Mourinho

Liverpool celebrate after Roberto Firmino's first-half goal.

Klopp: 'No chance' Firmino would lose place

Stoke tactics caused us problems - Klopp

Why Bradley was doomed to fail

 By PA Sport
Gareth Barry: Leicester City 'not the team they were this time last year'

Everton midfielder Gareth Barry believes Leicester have lost their fear factor.

The 35-year-old insisted the Toffees were confident of victory even before their 2-0 win at the home of the defending champions on Boxing Day

Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku scored to earn Everton their first away victory in the Premier League for three months.

Leicester went over a year without losing a home league game but have now lost two of their last four at the King Power Stadium and half of their 18 league games this season.

They won a shock title by 10 points last term but are now just three points above the relegation zone and Barry can tell the difference after Everton secured their first win in Leicester for 19 years.

"They're not the team they were this time last year," said the former England international.

"Football is about confidence, it was always going to be tough for them to repeat what they achieved last year. It was once-in-a-lifetime what they achieved.

"They have bounced back in the Champions League but their league form is just not where it was last year -- but you can't forget what they did.

Leicester City have struggled to recapture the form that won them the title last season.

"We knew if we were on our game and defended well we could get the three points. Everyone in football would know it's a different place to last year, you can tell from the fans, they were pretty quiet.

"That is football and how it changes."

Leicester winger Marc Albrighton conceded Barry was right and stressed the Foxes must rediscover their home form having also not won away in the league this season.

He said: "We have not had the best of results in recent weeks so I am sure they are coming with more confidence than last year.

"That is a given, but with the way we play we need to get back to it and the get back to what we do best, working hard and getting into peoples' faces, fighting for the cause."

Defeat left Leicester in 16th and battling against the drop but Albrighton dismissed any talk about relegation.

"We as players have to focus on going forward. If people are talking on the outside about relegation battles, that is up to them," he added.

Comments

