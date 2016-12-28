Spurs' Mauricio Pochettino believes Southampton fans still love him

ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent Dan Kilpatrick reveals who he believes are Spurs' five key contract renewals.

LONDON -- Mauricio Pochettino is not expecting a warm welcome when he returns to St. Mary's on Wednesday but says hostility from Southampton fans proves they still "love" him.

Pochettino resigned as Southampton head coach to join Tottenham in May 2014, after guiding the club to their highest-ever league finish -- eighth -- in a successful 18-month spell on the South Coast.

Saints fans have not forgiven the popular Argentine for his departure and in his first return to St. Mary's in April 2015 -- a 2-2 draw -- many supporters wore orange in honour of Pochettino's successor, Dutchman Ronald Koeman.

"It was difficult. I remember for my first game back, they prepared the orange day to try to upset me," recalled Pochettino. "But in the same way, they showed their love for me because if they didn't, it showed they never cared for me but they wanted to show the love for another manager because it was hard for them.

"You always have to respect the supporters and they were not happy that first I moved here, and then brought Toby [Alderweireld] and now Victor [Wanyama].

"But I think we need to show full respect to the club and our former fans but it is normal when the people love you and you take a decision that is not for them, it's normal that they are a little bit upset about the decision. You can respect that."

Mauricio Pochettino left his job at Southampton to take over Tottenham in 2014.

Asked if he had heard any specific abuse from Saints fans, Pochettino said: "No! That's the good thing about it being difficult for me to understand English -- I thought the response was good!

"I feel the love from the people but it's normal for some of the fans to hate me. That doesn't change my respect for Southampton, the club and the people we worked with for a year-and-a-half. For different situations, we had to split, but always my feelings or my memories will be good."

Pochettino has won one, drawn one and lost one against Saints as Spurs boss and a win on Wednesday would move them to within a point of fourth-place Arsenal.

Erik Lamela is the only injury absentee for Spurs and Pochettino said: "It is a problem with his hip. He has a very slow recovery and everyday is half a step forward but still it is a slow process."

