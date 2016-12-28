Previous
Liverpool
Stoke City
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Melbourne City FC
Perth Glory
3
3
FT
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Queens Park Rangers
3
0
FT
Game Details
Derby County
Birmingham City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC Dec 28, 2016
Game Details
Next

Pep came to 'watch good football' - Klopp

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read
SouthamptonSouthampton
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Read
Read

 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Spurs' Mauricio Pochettino believes Southampton fans still love him

ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent Dan Kilpatrick reveals who he believes are Spurs' five key contract renewals.
The FC TV panel discusses Mark Ogden's Premier League team of the 2016 calendar year.
Shaka Hislop and Alexis Nunes have a go predicting the upcoming Boxing Day fixtures.
Mauricio Pochettino is pleased with the spirit he saw from his Tottenham side in a narrow 2-1 win over Burnley.

LONDON -- Mauricio Pochettino is not expecting a warm welcome when he returns to St. Mary's on Wednesday but says hostility from Southampton fans proves they still "love" him.

Pochettino resigned as Southampton head coach to join Tottenham in May 2014, after guiding the club to their highest-ever league finish -- eighth -- in a successful 18-month spell on the South Coast.

Saints fans have not forgiven the popular Argentine for his departure and in his first return to St. Mary's in April 2015 -- a 2-2 draw -- many supporters wore orange in honour of Pochettino's successor, Dutchman Ronald Koeman.

SouthamptonSouthampton
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
"It was difficult. I remember for my first game back, they prepared the orange day to try to upset me," recalled Pochettino. "But in the same way, they showed their love for me because if they didn't, it showed they never cared for me but they wanted to show the love for another manager because it was hard for them.

"You always have to respect the supporters and they were not happy that first I moved here, and then brought Toby [Alderweireld] and now Victor [Wanyama].

"But I think we need to show full respect to the club and our former fans but it is normal when the people love you and you take a decision that is not for them, it's normal that they are a little bit upset about the decision. You can respect that."

Mauricio Pochettino left his job at Southampton to take over Tottenham in 2014.

Asked if he had heard any specific abuse from Saints fans, Pochettino said: "No! That's the good thing about it being difficult for me to understand English -- I thought the response was good!

"I feel the love from the people but it's normal for some of the fans to hate me. That doesn't change my respect for Southampton, the club and the people we worked with for a year-and-a-half. For different situations, we had to split, but always my feelings or my memories will be good."

Pochettino has won one, drawn one and lost one against Saints as Spurs boss and a win on Wednesday would move them to within a point of fourth-place Arsenal.

Erik Lamela is the only injury absentee for Spurs and Pochettino said: "It is a problem with his hip. He has a very slow recovery and everyday is half a step forward but still it is a slow process."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

