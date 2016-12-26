Bob Bradley 'fully committed' to Swansea fight after home defeat

After a rout defeat to West Ham, Swansea manager Bob Bradley laments his club's tendency of digging themselves in holes.

Bob Bradley's dismal run as Swansea manager continues with a 4-1 drubbing on Boxing Day.

Bob Bradley promised to fight on as Swansea manager after the 4-1 Premier League home defeat to West Ham left them deep in relegation trouble.

Whether Bradley gets the opportunity to continue the job he began less than three months ago remains to be seen.

The 58-year-old American had said before the West Ham game that his future might rest on the next two matches.

But angry Swansea supporters turned on Bradley as Swansea slumped to the seventh defeat of his 11-game reign, calling for the board to sack the former United States manager.

"It was a tough afternoon in all ways,'' Bradley said after a defeat which leaves Swansea four points from the safety mark.

"We've gone through a period where nothing has gone right and today was more of the same. I understood it was a difficult situation when I came here.

"But I said I would work and fight every day to do the job. I continue to be fully committed to that.''

Bradley has won only two games since succeeding Francesco Guidolin on Oct. 3 and Swansea's new American owners may have a decision to make.

The West Ham defeat was the eighth time in Bradley's 11 games that Swansea have conceded at least three goals and Saturday's home game against Bournemouth marks the halfway point of the season.

After that game the January transfer window will open, almost certainly Swansea's last shot at survival.

Asked if he retained the support of the Swansea hierarchy, Bradley replied: "I don't have regular dealings with the board.

"As a manager when results go bad you understand there will be discussion. It's not anything you control, you continue to prepare your team, pick the best team.

"You make changes throughout a game to affect the game and keep going.

"I've been in difficult situations before and I will continue to look the players in eye and challenge them, because the only way we can do is stick together and keep going.''

West Ham's win was secured by goals from Andre Ayew -- his first since his £20.5million summer arrival from Swansea -- Winston Reid, Michail Antonio and Andy Carroll.

It was their third straight league success and, after a difficult start to the campaign, the Hammers are now up to 11th.

But boss Slaven Bilic is refusing to get carried away, saying: "There are a few corners to go in the Premier League, there are 38 corners.

"It is very different to a few weeks ago, when we were talking about that schedule of Spurs, Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

"We were talking about those two crucial home games with Burnley and Hull. That gave us six points, which with the Liverpool game made seven.

"That gave us the confidence. Now it is obvious.

"But it would be suicidal to think we are safe now and look only who is above us.

"It is still very tight, but we have to use this to gain confidence and continue to improve. Only then we will have a chance to finish good.''