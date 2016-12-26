Bob Bradley 'fully committed' to Swansea fight after home defeat

Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Everton
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
West Ham United
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Hull City
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Bilic: Crazy if Swansea sacked Bradley

English Premier League
Read

Koeman thrilled with second half effort

English Premier League
Read

Mee, Gray key in Burnley's 'Boro win

Burnley Player Ratings Jamie Smith
Read

Moyes still enjoyed Old Trafford return

English Premier League
Read

Phelan: Robertson suffered harsh lesson

English Premier League
Read

Sterling and Toure were decisive vs. Hull

Man City Player Ratings David Mooney
Read

City forgot about goals in first half - Pep

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Dyche pleased to edge out difficult win

English Premier League
Read

Boxing Day Takeaway: Fixtures are unfair

English Premier League
Read

Hull City 0-3 Manchester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Swansea City 1-4 West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read

Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ranieri: We need to focus on little details

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho doubts Rooney returns vs. Boro

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read
LiverpoolLiverpool
Stoke CityStoke City
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 5/1  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Mou: Credit Sunderland for first half

English Premier League
Read

Moyes enjoyed Man United return

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Guardiola: Toure deserves the praise

English Premier League
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Bob Bradley 'fully committed' to Swansea fight after home defeat

After a rout defeat to West Ham, Swansea manager Bob Bradley laments his club's tendency of digging themselves in holes.
Bob Bradley's dismal run as Swansea manager continues with a 4-1 drubbing on Boxing Day.
Bob Bradley's dismal run as Swansea manager continues with a 4-1 drubbing on Boxing Day.

Bob Bradley promised to fight on as Swansea manager after the 4-1 Premier League home defeat to West Ham left them deep in relegation trouble.

Whether Bradley gets the opportunity to continue the job he began less than three months ago remains to be seen.

The 58-year-old American had said before the West Ham game that his future might rest on the next two matches.

But angry Swansea supporters turned on Bradley as Swansea slumped to the seventh defeat of his 11-game reign, calling for the board to sack the former United States manager.

Swansea CitySwansea City
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

"It was a tough afternoon in all ways,'' Bradley said after a defeat which leaves Swansea four points from the safety mark.

"We've gone through a period where nothing has gone right and today was more of the same. I understood it was a difficult situation when I came here.

"But I said I would work and fight every day to do the job. I continue to be fully committed to that.''

Bradley has won only two games since succeeding Francesco Guidolin on Oct. 3 and Swansea's new American owners may have a decision to make.

The West Ham defeat was the eighth time in Bradley's 11 games that Swansea have conceded at least three goals and Saturday's home game against Bournemouth marks the halfway point of the season.

After that game the January transfer window will open, almost certainly Swansea's last shot at survival.

Asked if he retained the support of the Swansea hierarchy, Bradley replied: "I don't have regular dealings with the board.

"As a manager when results go bad you understand there will be discussion. It's not anything you control, you continue to prepare your team, pick the best team.

Bob Bradley's fight to keep Swansea from relegation took a major blow on Boxing Day.

"You make changes throughout a game to affect the game and keep going.

"I've been in difficult situations before and I will continue to look the players in eye and challenge them, because the only way we can do is stick together and keep going.''

West Ham's win was secured by goals from Andre Ayew -- his first since his £20.5million summer arrival from Swansea -- Winston Reid, Michail Antonio and Andy Carroll.

It was their third straight league success and, after a difficult start to the campaign, the Hammers are now up to 11th.

But boss Slaven Bilic is refusing to get carried away, saying: "There are a few corners to go in the Premier League, there are 38 corners.

"It is very different to a few weeks ago, when we were talking about that schedule of Spurs, Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

"We were talking about those two crucial home games with Burnley and Hull. That gave us six points, which with the Liverpool game made seven.

"That gave us the confidence. Now it is obvious.

"But it would be suicidal to think we are safe now and look only who is above us.

"It is still very tight, but we have to use this to gain confidence and continue to improve. Only then we will have a chance to finish good.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.