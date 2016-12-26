Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal win; Swansea thrashed by West Ham

Chelsea put in a commanding display without Diego Costa and remain unchallenged leaders of the Premier League.

Chelsea, without Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante because of suspension, won a 12th consecutive Premier League game as they beat Bournemouth 3-0 to extend their lead at the top of the table to nine points.

Antonio Conte's side, who lined up without a traditional striker, took the lead when Pedro curled a left-footed shot into the top corner in the 24th minute.

And Eden Hazard scored his 50th Premier League to double their advantage from the penalty spot in the 49th minute after the Belgian was fouled by Bournemouth's Simon Francis.

Pedro added a third to seal the points with a deflected effort that left Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc wrongfooted.

Daley Blind, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all scored as Manchester United beat Sunderland 3-1 on David Moyes' first return to Old Trafford.

The breakthrough came six minutes before half-time as Ibrahimovic controlled the ball in the corner of the box and laid off for the on-rushing Blind to fire a low shot into the net.

The points looked to have been sealed with eight minutes to play when Paul Pogba picked off a Papy Djilobodji pass and played through Ibrahimovic, who picked his spot to score his 50th goal for club and country in 2016.

Four minutes later, Ibrahimovic sent in a cross behind substitute Mkhitaryan, who might have been offside but still managed to flick the ball into the net with a spectacular back-heeled volley.

Sunderland scored a late consolation when Fabio Borini sent in a fine strike of his own from distance in added time.

Olivier Giroud marked his first Premier League start of the season by heading home a late winner as Arsenal eked out a 1-0 victory over a resolute West Bromwich Albion at Emirates Stadium.

In an effort to recover from back-to-back defeats against Everton and Manchester City, Arsene Wenger named an attacking lineup that included Giroud, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Alex Iwobi.

But it looked for 86 minutes as though Tony Pulis' gameplan would work to perfection as the visitors limited the Gunners to only a handful of chances, with Ben Foster on top form in the Baggies' goal.

But it would be Giroud, largely a bit-part player for Arsene Wenger this season, who headed home Ozil's cross to secure a much-needed Boxing Day triumph for the hosts following back-to-back defeats against Everton and Manchester City.

Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku struck to sink Leicester City and hand Everton their first away win since September.

The pair scored breakaway second-half goals to send the Toffees seventh in the Premier League following a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium, which increases the champions' relegation worries.

It was only Everton's third triumph from their last 13 Premier League games but Ronald Koeman's side ground out all three points in a low-quality game.

The last time Leicester hosted the Toffees, in May, they lifted the Premier League trophy afterwards, but this time they are three points above the relegation zone.

West Ham United turned up the heat on Swansea City manager Bob Bradley with a 4-1 win at the Liberty Stadium.

Andre Ayew -- with his first Hammers goal following his move from Swansea in August -- Winston Reid, Michail Antonio and Andy Carroll helped the Londoners claim a third successive win for the first time since March.

Fernando Llorente, on as a substitute, claimed a Swansea consolation two minutes from time with his fifth goal in six games, but even then Carroll had the final word.

The victory takes West Ham towards midtable but leaves Swansea second-bottom and four points from safety.

Sam Allardyce was denied victory in his first match as Crystal Palace manager after Troy Deeney's penalty earned Watford a 1-1 draw.

The former England manager succeeded in coaxing an improved performance from some of the players whose poor form had contributed to predecessor Alan Pardew being sacked, and they were on course to win as he resumed his Premier League career at the same ground he oversaw his last match with Sunderland.

Yohan Cabaye's first-half finish had given Palace the lead as they pursued only a fifth league win of the season, but the penalty that ended substitute Troy Deeney's long wait for his 100th Watford goal delivered a reminder to Allardyce of the relegation battle which lies ahead.

It could all have been very different if Christian Benteke had converted a first-half penalty chance, but his weak effort was comfortably saved by Hornets goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

Andre Gray volleyed in his second Premier League goal 10 minutes from time to earn Burnley a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at Turf Moor.

The former non-league forward had not scored since netting against Liverpool in August, after which historical anti-gay posts on social media came to light that saw the Football Association hand him a four-game ban.

Last year's Championship Player of the Year has not been a regular since returning, but he provided the key contribution in a dull affair here with a late strike that earned the Clarets a sixth home win of the season.

It had been four years since Burnley had scored in a Boxing Day encounter and their 3-0 loss to Hull 12 months ago was their final defeat before a 23-match unbeaten streak guided them to the Championship title.

