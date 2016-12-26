Sam Allardyce: England exit one of the 'darkest moments' in my career

Paul Mariner gives his quick thoughts to Sam Allardyce's appointment at Crystal Palace.

Sam Allardyce has admitted losing the England job was one of the "darkest moments'' of his career.

Allardyce left just 67 days into the role after making ill-advised comments while in conversation with undercover reporters in a newspaper sting.

The 62-year-old is now back in management three months later after taking over at Crystal Palace, agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal on Friday night.

Allardyce had always described the England manager role as his dream job and, in an interview with Sky Sports, he has described how low he felt in the aftermath of his dismissal.

"The first four weeks was something that was one of the darkest moments in my career, certainly the early reaction which was a bit hysterical to say the least, looking back on it,'' he said.

"I'm talking about me and my wife and my family, we all had to deal with that problem -- my children, my grandchildren at school.

"But eventually time passes by, you overcome those adversities and you move on. Moving on for me is taking this job.''

Allardyce has never been relegated while at the helm of a Premier League club, and his achievement of keeping Sunderland up last term was followed by his appointment as England boss in July.

Allardyce signed an initial two-year contract to replace Roy Hodgson, who departed in the wake of the disastrous Euro 2016 campaign.

He said at the time: "I am extremely honoured to be appointed England manager especially as it is no secret that this is the role I have always wanted.''

But Allardyce presided over just one match, in Slovakia on Sept. 4, as an Adam Lallana goal deep into injury-time secured a 1-0 victory in the opening World Cup qualifier.

After he was caught up in an investigation by the Daily Telegraph, Allardyce was summoned to Wembley to meet with Football Association chiefs and left the role on Sept. 27.

Gareth Southgate took over as interim England manager for four matches and was then appointed as Allardyce's successor on Nov. 30 when he signed a four-year contract.