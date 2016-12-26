Bale, Kroos and Fabregas got away from me at Man United - David Moyes

Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AC Milan
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
AC Milan wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan will end career 'at the top of the top'

Manchester United PA Sport
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
SunderlandSunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Lampard unsure on retirement, Chelsea

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
BurnleyBurnley
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
Leicester CityLeicester City
EvertonEverton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

FIFA eye rule to control player behaviour

FIFA PA Sport
Read
Hull CityHull City
Manchester CityManchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 9/2  Away: 3/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Last Time They Met: Leicester City 3-1 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Last Time They Met: Man United 1-2 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Read

Last Time They Met: Chelsea 4-1 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Boxing Day preview

Premier League Highlights
Read
ChelseaChelsea
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Allardyce: England exit reaction hit me hard

English Premier League PA Sport
Read
Once again Sunderland are hoping a midseason managerial change will pay survival dividends, this time with Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce a specialist in survival

Premier League John Brewin
Read
ArsenalArsenal
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Foster signs new contract until 2019

West Brom PA Sport
Read

Cahill targets Arsenal's Prem wins record

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Klopp: Liverpool will have 'normal Christmas'

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Liverpool ideal club for young stars - Klopp

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Mitten: Ibrahimovic, Carrick have been vital

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Bale, Kroos and Fabregas got away from me at Man United - David Moyes

Toni Kroos
David Moyes said a deal to bring Toni Kroos to Man United had been agreed with the player during his first summer at Old Trafford.

SUNDERLAND -- David Moyes has said that Manchester United never needed to show they had the "biggest balls" in the transfer market in the past, but admitted that he was targeting Gareth Bale, Cesc Fabregas, Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos.

Moyes took charge of United in summer 2013 and his only major signing during that transfer window was Marouane Fellaini on deadline day, from his former club Everton for £27.5 million. At the time, Bale was at Tottenham Hotspur, Fabregas at Barcelona, Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Kroos at Bayern Munich.

Under new manager Jose Mourinho, United spent heavily during this summer's window, including breaking the world record to sign midfielder Paul Pogba from Juventus for £89.3m.

Manchester UnitedManchester United
SunderlandSunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Moyes said: "When I first went in, my real target was Gareth Bale. I felt all along that Gareth Bale was a Manchester United player.

"I fought right until the last minute. We actually offered a bigger deal than Real Madrid. But Gareth had his mind made up on going to Real Madrid. That was, in my mind, the player I really wanted to bring to Manchester United.

"The other one was Cesc Fabregas, who we thought we would get right up until the last minute. I remember, when I first met Sir Alex, and he always said there was a chance Ronaldo might come back.

"Toni Kroos was agreed to come in the summer. I had agreed it with Toni himself and his agent.

"So that was the level we were targeting. We had a squad which had just won the league. I wanted to gradually make changes as I went along, not make wholesale changes."

When asked if his spell in charge would have been different if he had signed those players, Moyes replied: "I don't know. A lot of players come into Manchester United and have not necessarily made the difference.

"But I think that, given time and having got to this period, I would have hoped I would be working with a successful team now."

Moyes spoke about how United have gone away from some of their past traditions recently -- including the way they spend money and not appointing a British manager.

Paul Mariner feels Morgan Schneiderlin will be best suited for Everton if he is to seek a move away from Old Trafford.

The Sunderland manager said: "Of course they bought [Eric] Cantona and the best defender in Rio Ferdinand and looked for players, but Man United never went out there to show they had the biggest balls. Man United did what they thought was right for the football club, always.

"Maybe that has had to change because of the current situation. Sir Alex went out and bought wisely and correctly in the transfer market and what he thought he needed to do."

Moyes is returning to Old Trafford on Boxing Day when his side face United. The Scot, who was sacked as United manager after 10 months, admitted that the experience of being their manager was a challenge -- but he would not change it.

He said: "It was a great experience and one I wouldn't change. The quality of the players and professionalism, you think you know what it's like at the very top until you go in there at Manchester United. You see what it's really like.

"I've been fortunate to see that and I now know where I need to take my players and need to take myself to be successful."

When asked if he would still want to do the United job, despite how his time there went, Moyes said: "100 percent. There are very few people offered the job at Manchester United and I was honoured to be offered the job. You have to be half decent to be offered the job.

"They have a very good manager in charge now and they had very good and experienced one in Louis van Gaal. I would say they'd all say that going to Manchester United is a different animal to maybe even some of the clubs they have managed before."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.