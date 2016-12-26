Manchester United have abandoned tradition of British managers - Moyes

Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AC Milan
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
AC Milan wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
3
2
FT
Game Details
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Next
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan will end career 'at the top of the top'

Manchester United PA Sport
Manchester UnitedManchester United
SunderlandSunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Lampard unsure on retirement, Chelsea

Chelsea Liam Twomey
BurnleyBurnley
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Leicester CityLeicester City
EvertonEverton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
FIFA eye rule to control player behaviour

FIFA PA Sport
Hull CityHull City
Manchester CityManchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Last Time They Met: Leicester City 3-1 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Last Time They Met: Man United 1-2 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Last Time They Met: Chelsea 4-1 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Boxing Day preview

Premier League Highlights
ChelseaChelsea
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Allardyce: England exit reaction hit me hard

English Premier League PA Sport
Once again Sunderland are hoping a midseason managerial change will pay survival dividends, this time with Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce a specialist in survival

Premier League John Brewin
ArsenalArsenal
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Foster signs new contract until 2019

West Brom PA Sport
Cahill targets Arsenal's Prem wins record

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Klopp: Liverpool will have 'normal Christmas'

Liverpool Glenn Price
Liverpool ideal club for young stars - Klopp

Liverpool Glenn Price
Mitten: Ibrahimovic, Carrick have been vital

Manchester United Andy Mitten
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Manchester United have abandoned tradition of British managers - Moyes

The FC crew look back on David Moyes' time at Manchester United after his critical comments about his time at Old Trafford.
Paul Mariner assesses what Man United's January transfer plans should entail.
The ESPN FC guys break down Michael Carrick's recent form and explain why he's vital to Manchester United's success.
The ESPN FC crew discuss Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sweltering form and what it means for Manchester United moving forward.

SUNDERLAND -- David Moyes has said Manchester United have moved away from their traditions of appointing British managers and spending money "the right way."

Moyes, whose Sunderland side travel to Old Trafford on Boxing Day, was sacked by United in 2014 after less than a full season in charge.

He was succeeded by Louis van Gaal, who in turn was replaced by Jose Mourinho as United went on a summer spending spree that included breaking the world transfer record to sign Paul Pogba.

Moyes said: "Manchester United was a club with a tradition where they tended to pick British managers. That tradition has now gone.

"They were a football club who enjoyed traditions with the way they spent.

"They didn't try to compete with all the other clubs. They did what they thought was the right thing to do and spent the right way. I can say that's gone.

"There have been a few changes at Manchester United -- but that's the way they have chosen to go."

Moyes also said his time at United was "too short," adding that he believed even Mourinho would not have had an easy time if he had followed Sir Alex Ferguson.

"Most people, looking back at it -- and me myself -- would say that whoever took over from Sir Alex wouldn't have had an easy ride, whether it was Jose, Carlo Ancelotti, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or David Moyes," he said.

"It would have been a difficult job for whoever took over."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

Comments

