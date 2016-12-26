Manchester United have abandoned tradition of British managers - Moyes

The FC crew look back on David Moyes' time at Manchester United after his critical comments about his time at Old Trafford.

SUNDERLAND -- David Moyes has said Manchester United have moved away from their traditions of appointing British managers and spending money "the right way."

Moyes, whose Sunderland side travel to Old Trafford on Boxing Day, was sacked by United in 2014 after less than a full season in charge.

He was succeeded by Louis van Gaal, who in turn was replaced by Jose Mourinho as United went on a summer spending spree that included breaking the world transfer record to sign Paul Pogba.

Moyes said: "Manchester United was a club with a tradition where they tended to pick British managers. That tradition has now gone.

"They were a football club who enjoyed traditions with the way they spent.

"They didn't try to compete with all the other clubs. They did what they thought was the right thing to do and spent the right way. I can say that's gone.

"There have been a few changes at Manchester United -- but that's the way they have chosen to go."

Moyes also said his time at United was "too short," adding that he believed even Mourinho would not have had an easy time if he had followed Sir Alex Ferguson.

"Most people, looking back at it -- and me myself -- would say that whoever took over from Sir Alex wouldn't have had an easy ride, whether it was Jose, Carlo Ancelotti, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or David Moyes," he said.

"It would have been a difficult job for whoever took over."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.