West Ham's Diafra Sakho out for six to eight weeks with back injury

AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 14/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 19/20 
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 14/5 
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 27/10  Away: 7/2 
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 2/5 
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Hughes: Liverpool have many threats

English Premier League
Lampard wants to continue playing - Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Bilic: West Ham don't want to sell Payet

Transfers ESPN staff
Hughes: I've always admired Allen

English Premier League
Bilic: Payet committed to West Ham

English Premier League
Bilic: Sakho out of AFCON

English Premier League
Hugo Lloris

Lloris extends Spurs contract until 2022

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Afellay set to return from injury for Liverpool clash

Stoke City PA Sport
Diafra Sakho celebrates his goal for West Ham United against Manchester United.

Sakho out for six to eight weeks injured

English Premier League PA Sport
Matip could avoid sanction for ANC snub - lawyer

English Premier League Glenn Price
Vertonghen is feeling homesick - mother

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Fonte hopes slow-burning career heats up

Premier League Richard Jolly
West Brom make Schneiderlin bid - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Thierry Henry, Robert Pires and Sol Campbell

What the table at Christmas reveals for 2017

Premier League John Brewin
'Offers on table' for Lindelof, agent says

Transfers Arindam Rej
The big football quiz of 2016

Quiz of 2016 ESPN staff
Firmino planning 'many years' at Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Has the Wizard of Ozil lost his magic?

Premier League David Hirshey
Andre Villas-Boas embraces William Gallas following Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League game against Inter Milan.

Gallas hits out at AVB treatment at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur Ian Holyman
Liverpool linked as Draxler mulls options

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
 By PA Sport
West Ham's Diafra Sakho out for six to eight weeks with back injury

Diafra Sakho celebrates his goal against Manchester United.

West Ham United and Senegal striker Diafra Sakho is facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines with a back injury.

Sakho, 26, has made only two Premier League appearances this season, and will now miss the festive period and next month's African Nations Cup.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic, speaking ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Swansea, said: "He had a back operation and he's going to be out for up to six to eight weeks. Of course it will rule him out for the African Cup of Nations."

Sakho last featured during the 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Nov. 27, opening the scoring after 90 seconds before going off midway through the second half.

Comments

