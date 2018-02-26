Previous
Sydney FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
3
1
FT
Game Details
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
0
0
LIVE 39'
Game Details
Manchester United
Chelsea
2:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Arsenal
Manchester City
ESPN3 4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Atletico Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Cagliari
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC Feb 26, 2018
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Pumas UNAM
Guadalajara
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Santos
Cruz Azul
12:00 AM UTC Feb 26, 2018
Game Details
Next

Now Playing

Burnley 1 - 1 Southampton: Gabbiadini grabs late Saints equaliser

English Premier League

