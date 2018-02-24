Previous
Central Coast Mariners
Wellington Phoenix FC
1
0
FT
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Hull City
Sheffield United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Espanyol
0
0
FT
Game Details
Mainz
VfL Wolfsburg
1
1
FT
Game Details
Strasbourg
Montpellier
0
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Monterrey
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Puebla
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Next

Transfer Rater: Sterling to Real, De Gea to stay at United?

