Previous
Real Madrid
Barcelona
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Valencia
Villarreal
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Chelsea
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Napoli
Sampdoria
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sassuolo
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Atalanta
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AS Roma
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Pochettino: Spurs need consistency

English Premier League

Related Videos

Stoke 3-1 West Brom: Stoke see off Baggies

English Premier League
Read

Everton 0-0 Chelsea: Toffees hold Blues

Highlights
Read

Swansea City 1-1 Crystal Palace: Ayew rescues Swans point

English Premier League
Read

West Ham 2-3 Newcastle: Magpies hold on

English Premier League
Read

Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield: Depoitre rescues a point for Terriers

English Premier League
Read

Leicester 2-2 Man United: Late drama denies United win

Highlights
Read

Brighton 1-0 Watford: Seagulls end winless run

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley 0-3 Tottenham: Kane hat trick downs Clarets

Highlights
Read

Premier League: 31 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Leicester 2-2 Man United: Late drama denies United win

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mourinho: United 'childish' on both ends of field

English Premier League
Read

Burley's Tactical Analysis: Profligate United

English Premier League
Read

Premier League Roundup: Man City 13 points clear

English Premier League
Read

Leicester 2-2 Man United: Late drama denies United win

Premier League Highlights
Read

Maguire equalizes for Leicester in stoppage time

Premier League Highlights
Read

Leicester's Amartey is sent off

Premier League Highlights
Read

United's Lingard hits post after rounding goalkeeper

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mata buries free kick for brace and United lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Wagner: Austin's challenge on Lossl 'should never happen'

English Premier League
Read

Burnley 0-3 Tottenham: Kane hat trick downs Clarets

Premier League Highlights
Read

Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: 17 in a row for Blues

Premier League Highlights
Read

Pellegrino: Southampton-Huddersfield was a 'flat' game

English Premier League
Read

Mata pulls Man United level

Premier League Highlights
Read

Vardy slots in to put Leicester ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Hughton: Brighton's performance deserved more goals

English Premier League
Read

Silva not looking for excuses amid Watford's barren run

English Premier League
Read

WATCH: Harry Kane reacts to tying Shearer's record

English Premier League
Read

Howe: Balance of bravery required to play Man City

English Premier League
Read

Burnley 0-3 Tottenham: Kane hat trick downs Clarets

Premier League Highlights
Read

Pep addresses relationship with Aguero at City

English Premier League
Read

Stoke 3-1 West Brom: Stoke see off Baggies

Premier League Highlights
Read