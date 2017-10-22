Previous
Chelsea
Watford
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Manchester United
2
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
1
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
0
1
LIVE 53'
Game Details
Hamburg SV
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Málaga
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
United States U17
England U17
0
0
LIVE 10'
Game Details
AS Monaco
Caen
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Napoli
Internazionale
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Toluca
ESPN3 12:00 AM UTC Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
América
Necaxa
2:00 AM UTC Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
Conte: Batshuayi's goals good for confidence

English Premier League

Depoitre capitalises on Man United mistake

Premier League Highlights
Aguero equals Man City's all-time goal record

Premier League Highlights
Mooy puts Huddersfield ahead over Man United

Premier League Highlights
Fernandez's own goal gifts Leicester the opener

Premier League Highlights
Stanislas doubles Bournemouth's lead from the spot

Premier League Highlights
Surman's composed finish puts Bournemouth ahead

Premier League Highlights
Silva: Conte changed the match with subs

English Premier League
Chelsea 4-2 Watford: Champions rally late

Premier League Highlights
Batshuayi adds Chelsea's fourth

Premier League Highlights
WATCH: Azpilicueta emphatically sends Chelsea in front

Premier League Highlights
Batshuayi's header levels for Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Pereyra caps off tidy Watford attack

Premier League Highlights
Doucoure brings Watford level at Stamford Bridge

Premier League Highlights
WATCH: Pedro's stunning strike puts Chelsea ahead

Premier League Highlights
Fowler: Liverpool, Spurs at a similar level

English Premier League
Can Burnley stop Man City?

English Premier League
Hughton hails 'perfect' Brighton victory

English Premier League
Bilic takes responsibility for West Ham defeat

English Premier League
Benitez: Newcastle ownership issues not a distraction

English Premier League
West Ham 0-3 Brighton: Murray hammers Irons

Premier League Highlights
Extra Time: De Bruyne top 5? Craig to coach USMNT?

ESPN FC TV
Is Koeman on his last chance at Everton?

ESPN FC TV
Burley: Chelsea players should bring complaints to Conte

ESPN FC TV
West Ham 0-3 Brighton: Murray hammers Irons

Premier League Highlights
Murray converts penalty to net brace for Brighton

Premier League Highlights
Izquierdo's curler doubles Brighton's lead

Premier League Highlights
Murray's header gives Brighton the lead

Premier League Highlights
The Sweeper: Wenger selfie fail

International
Conte slams 'stupid' Mourinho questions

English Premier League
Mariner: Chelsea attack too much for Watford

English Premier League
Spurs' Rose still in Pochettino's plans

English Premier League
