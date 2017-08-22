ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Manchester City
Everton
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Levante
Villarreal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Málaga
Eibar
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
FC Astana
Celtic
3:30 PM UTC
Aug 22, 2017
Leg 2
Aggregate: 0 - 5
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Nice
Napoli
6:45 PM UTC
Aug 22, 2017
Leg 2
Aggregate: 0 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Sheffield United
Leicester City
ESPN3
6:45 PM UTC
Aug 22, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Querétaro
Tijuana
ESPN3
2:00 AM UTC
Aug 23, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Rooney: A lot to do to catch Shearer
English Premier League
52 minutes ago
Related Videos
Sterling: Walker red card was unfair to City
English Premier League
30 minutes ago
Read
Man City 1-1 Everton: Sterling salvages draw
Premier League Highlights
42 minutes ago
Read
Everton impress despite 'point won' for City
ESPN FC TV
53 minutes ago
Read
Man City 1-1 Everton: Sterling salvages draw
Premier League Highlights
59 minutes ago
Read
Schneiderlin sent off for Everton after second yellow
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Sterling volley brings Man City level
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Pickford denies Danilo's close-range effort
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Bernardo Silva mishits chance at equalizer
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Walker sent off after two quick bookings
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Rooney's 200th Premier League goal
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Silva hits the post after great Aguero pass
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Otamendi forces a save from Everton's Pickford
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Why would Messi swap Barcelona for Manchester?
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Read
The Sweeper: Zlatan ready for his return
International
4 hours ago
Read
Premier League in 90 seconds: Chelsea's crisis is over!
English Premier League
9 hours ago
Read
Are Manchester United the real deal?
English Premier League
10 hours ago
Read
Have Liverpool become a selling club?
English Premier League
11 hours ago
Read
Ederson 'motivated' by Guardiola
English Premier League
12 hours ago
Read
Man City too much for Everton to handle?
ESPN FC TV
17 hours ago
Read
Should Arsenal feel hard done by Stoke defeat?
ESPN FC TV
18 hours ago
Read
Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 2
ESPN FC TV
18 hours ago
Read
Is Wembley Stadium hurting Tottenham?
ESPN FC TV
20 hours ago
Read
Nicol: Spurs outplayed Chelsea in defeat
ESPN FC TV
20 hours ago
Read
Kilpatrick: Spurs loss down to individual mistakes
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Pochettino: Wembley not to blame for Spurs' defeat
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Conte praises Chelsea 'fighters' vs. Tottenham
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Benitez: Newcastle have goals in them
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Player ratings
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Wagner: Huddersfield are not lucky
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Tactics Board: Chelsea back in formation
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read