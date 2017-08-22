ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Manchester City
Everton
0
1
LIVE
80'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Levante
Villarreal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Málaga
Eibar
0
0
LIVE
40'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
FC Astana
Celtic
3:30 PM UTC
Aug 22, 2017
Leg 2
Aggregate: 0 - 5
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Nice
Napoli
6:45 PM UTC
Aug 22, 2017
Leg 2
Aggregate: 0 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Sheffield United
Leicester City
ESPN3
6:45 PM UTC
Aug 22, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Querétaro
Tijuana
ESPN3
2:00 AM UTC
Aug 23, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Why would Messi swap Barcelona for Manchester?
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Pickford denies Danilo's close-range effort
Premier League Highlights
2 minutes ago
Read
Bernardo Silva mishits chance at equalizer
Premier League Highlights
8 minutes ago
Read
Walker sent off after two quick bookings
Premier League Highlights
54 minutes ago
Read
WATCH: Rooney's 200th Premier League goal
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Silva hits the post after great Aguero pass
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Otamendi forces a save from Everton's Pickford
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
The Sweeper: Zlatan ready for his return
International
3 hours ago
Read
Premier League in 90 seconds: Chelsea's crisis is over!
English Premier League
7 hours ago
Read
Are Manchester United the real deal?
English Premier League
9 hours ago
Read
Have Liverpool become a selling club?
English Premier League
9 hours ago
Read
Ederson 'motivated' by Guardiola
English Premier League
11 hours ago
Read
Man City too much for Everton to handle?
ESPN FC TV
15 hours ago
Read
Should Arsenal feel hard done by Stoke defeat?
ESPN FC TV
16 hours ago
Read
Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 2
ESPN FC TV
17 hours ago
Read
Is Wembley Stadium hurting Tottenham?
ESPN FC TV
18 hours ago
Read
Nicol: Spurs outplayed Chelsea in defeat
ESPN FC TV
18 hours ago
Read
Kilpatrick: Spurs loss down to individual mistakes
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Pochettino: Wembley not to blame for Spurs' defeat
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Conte praises Chelsea 'fighters' vs. Tottenham
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Benitez: Newcastle have goals in them
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Player ratings
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Wagner: Huddersfield are not lucky
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Tactics Board: Chelsea back in formation
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Luiz, Alonso talk free-kicks after Spurs victory
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea: Alonso's brace sinks Spurs
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Alonso restores Chelsea's lead late on
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Batshuayi gifts Tottenham a late equaliser
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Chelsea's Willian fires one off the post
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Morata's effort deflects just wide
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Kane hits the post for Tottenham
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read