Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Why would Messi swap Barcelona for Manchester?

English Premier League

Related Videos

Are Manchester United the 'real deal'?

English Premier League
Read

Have Liverpool become a selling club?

English Premier League
Read

Ederson 'motivated' by Guardiola

English Premier League
Read

Man City too much for Everton to handle?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Should Arsenal feel hard done by Stoke defeat?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 2

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Wembley Stadium hurting Tottenham?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol: Spurs outplayed Chelsea in defeat

ESPN FC TV
Read

Kilpatrick: Spurs loss down to individual mistakes

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino: Wembley not to blame for Spurs' defeat

English Premier League
Read

Conte praises Chelsea 'fighters' vs. Tottenham

English Premier League
Read

Benitez: Newcastle have goals in them

English Premier League
Read

Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Player ratings

English Premier League
Read

Wagner: Huddersfield are not lucky

English Premier League
Read

Tactics Board: Chelsea back in formation

English Premier League
Read

Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Luiz, Alonso talk free-kicks after Spurs victory

English Premier League
Read

Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea: Alonso's brace sinks Spurs

Premier League Highlights
Read

Alonso restores Chelsea's lead late on

Premier League Highlights
Read

Batshuayi gifts Tottenham a late equaliser

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea's Willian fires one off the post

Premier League Highlights
Read

Morata's effort deflects just wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Kane hits the post for Tottenham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Davies tries Courtois

English Premier League
Read

Tottenham fail to cash in on Eriksen free kick

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Alonso's stunning free kick puts Chelsea in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Morata misses golden chance for Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Huddersfield 1-0 Newcastle

Premier League Highlights
Read

Huddersfield 1-0 Newcastle

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mooy's curler puts Huddersfield ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Newcastle's Ritchie forces fine save from Lossl

Premier League Highlights
Read