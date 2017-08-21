Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
0
0
LIVE 3'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Internazionale
Fiorentina
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Wagner: Huddersfield are not lucky

English Premier League

Related Videos

Benitez: Newcastle have goals in them

English Premier League
Read

Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Player ratings

English Premier League
Read

Tactics Board: Chelsea back in formation

English Premier League
Read

Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea: Alonso's brace sinks Spurs

Premier League Highlights
Read

Luiz, Alonso talk free-kicks after Spurs victory

English Premier League
Read

Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea: Alonso's brace sinks Spurs

Premier League Highlights
Read

Alonso restores Chelsea's lead late on

Premier League Highlights
Read

Batshuayi gifts Tottenham a late equaliser

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea's Willian fires one off the post

Premier League Highlights
Read

Morata's effort deflects just wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Kane hits the post for Tottenham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Davies tries Courtois

English Premier League
Read

Tottenham fail to cash in on Eriksen free kick

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Alonso's stunning free kick puts Chelsea in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Morata misses golden chance for Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Huddersfield 1-0 Newcastle: Two wins in two

Premier League Highlights
Read

Huddersfield 1-0 Newcastle: Two wins in two

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mooy's curler puts Huddersfield ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Newcastle's Ritchie forces fine save from Lossl

Premier League Highlights
Read

Premier League Quotes of the Day

English Premier League
Read

Top 5 Premier League Goals of the Day

Premier League Highlights
Read

Hughes: Jese can light up the Premier League

English Premier League
Read

Wenger bitter over '100% onside' Lacazette goal

English Premier League
Read

Southampton must become more clinical

English Premier League
Read

Bilic: West Ham lost, but gained many things

English Premier League
Read

Silva: Watford deserved these three points

English Premier League
Read

Stoke 1-0 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Arsenal only have themselves to blame for Stoke defeat

English Premier League
Read

Arsenal only have themselves to blame for Stoke defeat

English Premier League
Read

Howe: Important for Bournemouth not to panic

English Premier League
Read

Southampton 3-2 West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read