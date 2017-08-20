Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Girona
Atletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Game Details
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Hughes: Jese can light up the Premier League

English Premier League

Top 5 Premier League Goals of the Day

Premier League Highlights
Wenger bitter over '100% on-side' Lacazette goal

English Premier League
Southampton must become more clinical

English Premier League
Bilic: West Ham lost, but gained many things

English Premier League
Silva: Watford deserved these three points

English Premier League
Stoke 1-0 Arsenal: Jese's immediate impact

Premier League Highlights
Arsenal only have themselves to blame for Stoke defeat

English Premier League
Howe: Important for Bournemouth not to panic

English Premier League
Southampton 3-2 West Ham: Austin's heartbreaker

Premier League Highlights
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace: Mane breaks Palace hearts

Premier League Highlights
Burnley 0-1 West Brom: 10-man Baggies hold on

Premier League Highlights
Leicester 2-0 Brighton: Okazaki sets the tone

Premier League Highlights
Klopp sees bright Liverpool future for Robertson

English Premier League
Brighton capable of grinding out results

English Premier League
Shakespeare lauds Mahrez's professionalism

English Premier League
De Boer: Palace's intensity will pay off

English Premier League
Arsenal's Cech tips Berahino's header over the bar

Premier League Highlights
WATCH: Jese scores on Stoke debut

Premier League Highlights
Burnley left 'scratching their heads' after defeat

English Premier League
United much more dynamic than last season

English Premier League
Mourinho: Man United always in control

English Premier League
Pulis: West Brom left to ride our luck

English Premier League
Stoke's Butland sprawls to deny Ramsey

Premier League Highlights
Swansea must strengthen in Sigurdsson's absence

English Premier League
Bournemouth 0-2 Watford: Hornets pick up first win

Premier League Highlights
