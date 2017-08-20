ESPN FC
Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Girona
Atletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Game Details
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC
Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC
Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
Bilic: West Ham lost, but gained many things
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Top 5 Premier League Goals of the Day
Premier League Highlights
5 minutes ago
Hughes: Jese can light up the Premier League
English Premier League
39 minutes ago
Wenger bitter over '100% on-side' Lacazette goal
English Premier League
48 minutes ago
Southampton must become more clinical
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Silva: Watford deserved these three points
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Stoke 1-0 Arsenal: Jese's immediate impact
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Arsenal only have themselves to blame for Stoke defeat
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Howe: Important for Bournemouth not to panic
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Southampton 3-2 West Ham: Austin's heartbreaker
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace: Mane breaks Palace hearts
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Burnley 0-1 West Brom: 10-man Baggies hold on
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Leicester 2-0 Brighton: Okazaki sets the tone
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Klopp sees bright Liverpool future for Robertson
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Brighton capable of grinding out results
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Shakespeare lauds Mahrez's professionalism
English Premier League
3 hours ago
De Boer: Palace's intensity will pay off
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Arsenal's Cech tips Berahino's header over the bar
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
WATCH: Jese scores on Stoke debut
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Burnley left 'scratching their heads' after defeat
English Premier League
3 hours ago
United much more dynamic than last season
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Mourinho: Man United always in control
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Pulis: West Brom left to ride our luck
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Stoke's Butland sprawls to deny Ramsey
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Swansea must strengthen in Sigurdsson's absence
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Bournemouth 0-2 Watford: Hornets pick up first win
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Bournemouth 0-2 Watford: Hornets pick up first win
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
