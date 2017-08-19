Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
2
0
LIVE 45' +1'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Metz
AS Monaco
0
0
LIVE 39'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
0
1
ESPN3 LIVE 38'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
1
2
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
2:00 AM UTC Aug 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
Pachuca
12:00 AM UTC Aug 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Premier League Predictor: Week 2

English Premier League

Related Videos

Mariner: Herrera still has vital role with United

English Premier League
Read

Are Chelsea already in crisis?

English Premier League
Read

How could Everton beat Man City?

English Premier League
Read

Wagner calls for 'Premier League' support

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino gives Trippier update, dispels Wembley woes

English Premier League
Read

Is Conte heading towards a 'Mourinho' season?

English Premier League
Read

Conte on Costa interview: It's funny!

English Premier League
Read

Klopp reveals Wagner's funny Palace advice

English Premier League
Read

Hughes excited by 'elite' Rodriguez

English Premier League
Read

Pulis: No need to sell Evans

English Premier League
Read

Howe hopes for more Bournemouth deals

English Premier League
Read

Wanyama: No thoughts of Wembley revenge

English Premier League
Read

Bilic happy with Hart's West Ham impact

English Premier League
Read

Bilic focused on matches, not transfers

English Premier League
Read

Extra Time: Coutinho better than Alexis? MLS Super Cup?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Chelsea losing the Diego Costa saga?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Klopp still in the dark over Coutinho

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: PSG troll Barca, CR7 lashes out

Spanish Super Cup
Read

Fantasy Football: Out of position XI

English Premier League
Read

Hughton: Brighton can follow Leicester's model

English Premier League
Read

Silva excited by Deeney's return for Watford

English Premier League
Read

Dyche: Burnley not being priced out of transfer market

English Premier League
Read

Costa's Atletico Madrid demands are ludicrous

English Premier League
Read

Saints hopeful Van Dijk will rejoin squad

English Premier League
Read

Why Evans to Man City makes sense

English Premier League
Read

Clement confident Swansea can overcome United

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: Liverpool still looking to buy

English Premier League
Read

Sigurdsson: Williams convinced me to join Everton

English Premier League
Read

Premier League Saturday Preview

Premier League Highlights
Read

Premier League Sunday Preview

Premier League Highlights
Read

Where does Costa's statement leave Chelsea?

English Premier League
Read