ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7
Draw: 9/2
Away: 9/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Metz
AS Monaco
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Valencia
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
ESPN3
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
2:00 AM UTC
Aug 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Morelia
Pachuca
12:00 AM UTC
Aug 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Bilic happy with Hart's West Ham impact
English Premier League
8 hours ago
Related Videos
Bilic focused on matches, not transfers
English Premier League
10 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Coutinho better than Alexis? MLS Super Cup?
ESPN FC TV
11 hours ago
Read
Are Chelsea losing the Diego Costa saga?
ESPN FC TV
12 hours ago
Read
Klopp still in the dark over Coutinho
English Premier League
14 hours ago
Read
The Sweeper: PSG troll Barca, CR7 lashes out
Spanish Super Cup
15 hours ago
Read
Fantasy Football: Out of position XI
English Premier League
15 hours ago
Read
Hughton: Brighton can follow Leicester's model
English Premier League
16 hours ago
Read
Silva excited by Deeney's return for Watford
English Premier League
16 hours ago
Read
Dyche: Burnley not being priced out of transfer market
English Premier League
16 hours ago
Read
Costa's Atletico Madrid demands are ludicrous
English Premier League
16 hours ago
Read
Saints hopeful Van Dijk will rejoin squad
English Premier League
18 hours ago
Read
Why Evans to Man City makes sense
English Premier League
18 hours ago
Read
Clement confident Swansea can overcome United
English Premier League
18 hours ago
Read
Klopp: Liverpool still looking to buy
English Premier League
19 hours ago
Read
Sigurdsson: Williams convinced me to join Everton
English Premier League
20 hours ago
Read
Premier League Saturday Preview
Premier League Highlights
21 hours ago
Read
Premier League Sunday Preview
Premier League Highlights
21 hours ago
Read
Where does Costa's statement leave Chelsea?
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Liverpool must address their defensive frailties
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Koeman: Sigurdsson will help replace Lukaku
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Astronomical prices to delay Man United signings?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
The Sweeper: Di Maria's reminder, Carragher's flashback
French Ligue 1
1 day ago
Read
Wenger happy to take loss on Sanchez
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Wenger: Transfer window being open isn't normal
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Lovren Liverpool's worst ever?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Sigurdsson not an impact-signing
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Could this really be Conte's final season at Chelsea?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Chicharito's mystical powers
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Rumour Rater: Latest on Sanchez and Dembele
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Nicol: Emre Can is a player Liverpool can't lose
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Nicol applauds new transfer window deadline
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Aguero's title-winning goal the best Prem moment?
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read