Featured Matches
AC Milan
KF Shkëndija
6
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Hajduk Split
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights
Ajax Amsterdam
Rosenborg
0
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Panathinaikos
Athletic Bilbao
2
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
NK Domzale
Marseille
1
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Viitorul Constanta
FC Salzburg
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Club Brugge
AEK Athens
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Klopp still in the dark over Coutinho
English Premier League
2 hours ago
The Sweeper: PSG troll Barca, CR7 lashes out
Spanish Super Cup
3 hours ago
Read
Fantasy Football: Out of position XI
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Read
Hughton: Brighton can follow Leicester's model
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Fantasy Premier League: Teacher vs. Student
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Silva excited by Deeney's return for Watford
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Dyche: Burnley not being priced out of transfer market
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Costa's Atletico Madrid demands are ludicrous
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Saints hopeful Van Dijk will rejoin squad
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Read
Why Evans to Man City makes sense
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Read
Clement confident Swansea can overcome United
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Read
Klopp: Liverpool still looking to buy
English Premier League
7 hours ago
Read
Sigurdsson: Williams convinced me to join Everton
English Premier League
8 hours ago
Read
Premier League Saturday Preview
Premier League Highlights
9 hours ago
Read
Premier League Sunday Preview
Premier League Highlights
9 hours ago
Read
Where does Costa's statement leave Chelsea?
English Premier League
10 hours ago
Read
Liverpool must address their defensive frailties
ESPN FC TV
23 hours ago
ESPN FC TV
23 hours ago
Read
Koeman: Sigurdsson will help replace Lukaku
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Astronomical prices to delay Man United signings?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
The Sweeper: Di Maria's reminder, Carragher's flashback
French Ligue 1
1 day ago
French Ligue 1
1 day ago
Read
Wenger happy to take loss on Sanchez
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Wenger: Transfer window being open isn't normal
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Lovren Liverpool's worst ever?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Sigurdsson not an impact-signing
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Could this really be Conte's final season at Chelsea?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
The Sweeper: Chicharito's mystical powers
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Rumour Rater: Latest on Sanchez and Dembele
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Nicol: Emre Can is a player Liverpool can't lose
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Nicol applauds new transfer window deadline
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Aguero's title-winning goal the best Prem moment?
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Last Time They Met: Man United 1-1 Swansea
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Last Time They Met: Everton 4-0 Man City
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read