Klopp still in the dark over Coutinho

AC Milan
KF Shkëndija
6
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Hajduk Split
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights
Ajax Amsterdam
Rosenborg
0
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Panathinaikos
Athletic Bilbao
2
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
NK Domzale
Marseille
1
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Viitorul Constanta
FC Salzburg
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Club Brugge
AEK Athens
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
