Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Alavés
Villarreal
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Wenger: Arsenal were tested mentally

English Premier League

Related Videos

Prem: Top saves of Week 33

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top goals of Week 33

Premier League Highlights
Read

Agnew disappointed, but optimistic

English Premier League
Read

Extra Time: Terry's legacy and Lewa for Ballon d'Or?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Any chance Arsenal crack the top four?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Chelsea shouldn't drop more points on paper

ESPN FC TV
Read

Middlesbrough 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners' stars deliver

Premier League Highlights
Read

Robson: Mourinho did what he's good at

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ramsey: Arsenal up for the challenge of top 4

English Premier League
Read

Prem: 30 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Middlesbrough 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners' stars deliver

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ozil restores Arsenal's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Cech denies Boro's Ayala on the line

Premier League Highlights
Read

Negredo levels for Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Alexis' world-class free kick puts Arsenal ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Should Arsenal have had a penalty?

Premier League Highlights
Read

The Sweeper: North London holds its breath

English Premier League
Read

What's next for John Terry?

English Premier League
Read

Could Chelsea lose the Premier League?

English Premier League
Read

Is Arsenal a top destination anymore?

English Premier League
Read

Player Power Rankings: Isco stars

Spanish Primera División
Read

PLINS: Footballers and their brands

English Premier League
Read

Would Celtic win the Premier League?

English Premier League
Read

Are Arsenal still in contention for top four?

English Premier League
Read

Are Swansea ready to fight for survival?

English Premier League
Read

Swansea falling apart at the wrong time

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Costa woes, Dybala key

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 33

ESPN FC TV
Read

Marcotti: United didn't let Chelsea be good

ESPN FC TV
Read

Man United 2-0 Chelsea: Leaders falter at Old Trafford

Premier League Highlights
Read

Conte: United showed more ambition to win

English Premier League
Read