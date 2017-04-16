ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
1
1
LIVE
52'
Game Details
Home: 20/1
Draw: 11/2
Away: 1/7
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Alavés
Villarreal
2
1
LIVE
71'
Game Details
Home: 1/25
Draw: 12/1
Away: 50/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Could Chelsea lose the Premier League?
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Related Videos
Negredo levels for Middlesbrough
Premier League Highlights
less than a minute ago
Read
WATCH: Alexis' world-class free kick puts Arsenal ahead
Premier League Highlights
23 minutes ago
Read
Should Arsenal have had a penalty?
Premier League Highlights
45 minutes ago
Read
The Sweeper: North London holds its breath
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
What's next for John Terry?
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Read
Is Arsenal a top destination anymore?
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Read
Player Power Rankings: Isco stars
Spanish Primera División
2 hours ago
Read
PLINS: Footballers and their brands
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Read
Would Celtic win the Premier League?
English Premier League
7 hours ago
Read
Are Arsenal still in contention for top four?
English Premier League
7 hours ago
Read
Are Swansea ready to fight for survival?
English Premier League
8 hours ago
Read
Swansea falling apart at the wrong time
ESPN FC TV
17 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Costa woes, Dybala key
ESPN FC TV
17 hours ago
Read
Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 33
ESPN FC TV
17 hours ago
Read
Marcotti: United didn't let Chelsea be good
ESPN FC TV
18 hours ago
Read
Man United 2-0 Chelsea: Leaders falter at Old Trafford
Premier League Highlights
20 hours ago
Read
Conte: United showed more ambition to win
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Mou: Special performance for special opponent
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Klopp shrugs off Moreno's open-net miss
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Hope for United while pressure mounts on Chelsea
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Pulis: West Brom missed 3 big chances
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Klopp revels in difficult away win
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Liverpool control their destiny for top four
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Man United 2-0 Chelsea: Leaders falter at Old Trafford
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Rashford threatens yet again for United
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Rashford just misses a third for United
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Herrera's deflected shot doubles United's lead
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Rashford puts Man United ahead
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
West Brom 0-1 Liverpool: Reds hang on at the Hawthorns
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
West Brom 0-1 Liverpool: Reds hang on at the Hawthorns
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Mignolet denies West Brom's Phillips
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read