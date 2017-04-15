Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/15 
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2
1
FT
Game Details
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
3
1
FT
Game Details
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 19/10 
Alavés
Villarreal
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 11/8 
Would Celtic win the Premier League?

English Premier League

