Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bastia
Lyon
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Marseille
St Etienne
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
5
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next

Now Playing

Conte: United showed more ambition to win

English Premier League

Related Videos

Mou: Special performance for special opponent

English Premier League
Read

Klopp shrugs off Moreno's open-net miss

English Premier League
Read

Hope for United while pressure mounts on Chelsea

English Premier League
Read

Pulis: West Brom missed 3 big chances

English Premier League
Read

Klopp revels in difficult away win

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool control their destiny for top four

English Premier League
Read

Man United 2-0 Chelsea: Leaders falter at Old Trafford

Premier League Highlights
Read

Rashford threatens yet again for United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Rashford just misses a third for United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Herrera's deflected shot doubles United's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Rashford puts Man United ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Brom 0-1 Liverpool: Reds hang on at the Hawthorns

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Brom 0-1 Liverpool: Reds hang on at the Hawthorns

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mignolet denies West Brom's Phillips

Premier League Highlights
Read

Liverpool's Milner volleys over the bar

Premier League Highlights
Read

Firmino heads Liverpool in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Liverpool's Firmino drags a low shot wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mazzarri: Watford not safe at 40 points

English Premier League
Read

Puel: Southampton can do better

English Premier League
Read

Pep joyous over Man City's form

English Premier League
Read

Moyes sees improvement from Sunderland

English Premier League
Read

Bilic: West Ham needed to punish Sunderland

English Premier League
Read

Dyche bemoans 'harsh Premier League'

English Premier League
Read

Koeman: Everton finally deserved to win

English Premier League
Read

Clement: Swansea missed 'individual quality'

English Premier League
Read

Howe: Destiny still in Bournemouth's hands

English Premier League
Read

Allardyce 'incredibly satisfied' by comeback

English Premier League
Read

Shakespeare reflects on 'what could have been'

English Premier League
Read

Hughes: Shaqiri's goal 'icing on the cake'

English Premier League
Read

Southampton 0-3 Man City: Kompany leaves his mark

Premier League Highlights
Read

Silva: Hull needs to improve away

English Premier League
Read