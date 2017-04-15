ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Bastia
Lyon
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Marseille
St Etienne
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
5
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Mou: Special performance for special opponent
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Related Videos
Conte: United showed more ambition to win
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Read
Klopp shrugs off Moreno's open-net miss
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Read
Hope for United while pressure mounts on Chelsea
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Read
Pulis: West Brom missed 3 big chances
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Read
Klopp revels in difficult away win
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Liverpool control their destiny for top four
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Man United 2-0 Chelsea: Leaders falter at Old Trafford
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Rashford threatens yet again for United
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Rashford just misses a third for United
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Herrera's deflected shot doubles United's lead
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Rashford puts Man United ahead
Premier League Highlights
7 hours ago
Read
West Brom 0-1 Liverpool: Reds hang on at the Hawthorns
Premier League Highlights
7 hours ago
Read
West Brom 0-1 Liverpool: Reds hang on at the Hawthorns
Premier League Highlights
7 hours ago
Read
Mignolet denies West Brom's Phillips
Premier League Highlights
8 hours ago
Read
Liverpool's Milner volleys over the bar
Premier League Highlights
8 hours ago
Read
Firmino heads Liverpool in front
Premier League Highlights
8 hours ago
Read
Liverpool's Firmino drags a low shot wide
Premier League Highlights
9 hours ago
Read
Mazzarri: Watford not safe at 40 points
English Premier League
23 hours ago
Read
Puel: Southampton can do better
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Pep joyous over Man City's form
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Moyes sees improvement from Sunderland
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Bilic: West Ham needed to punish Sunderland
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Dyche bemoans 'harsh Premier League'
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Koeman: Everton finally deserved to win
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Clement: Swansea missed 'individual quality'
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Howe: Destiny still in Bournemouth's hands
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Allardyce 'incredibly satisfied' by comeback
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Shakespeare reflects on 'what could have been'
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Hughes: Shaqiri's goal 'icing on the cake'
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Southampton 0-3 Man City: Kompany leaves his mark
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Silva: Hull needs to improve away
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read