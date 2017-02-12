ESPN FC
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Lazio
AC Milan
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eibar
Granada
4
0
FT
Game Details
Rio Ave
Maritimo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Pickford eyes return against Everton
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Leicester's big names have gone missing
ESPN FC TV
8 minutes ago
Read
Extra Time: UCL sleepers? Tips for strikers?
ESPN FC TV
11 minutes ago
Read
Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City
Premier League Highlights
27 minutes ago
Read
Pep: I pray Gabriel injury is not severe
English Premier League
38 minutes ago
Read
Defoe: I've never felt sharper
English Premier League
41 minutes ago
Read
Prem: 21 goals in 90 seconds
Premier League Highlights
53 minutes ago
Read
Sterling, Caballero thrilled with away win
English Premier League
59 minutes ago
Read
Ask the Ref: Handballs everywhere
ESPN FC TV
about an hour ago
Read
Howe: Injuries dug us in a hole
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Defence still a problem for Man City
ESPN FC TV
about an hour ago
Read
Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Sane hits the crossbar
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Mings own goal doubles City's lead
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Caballero denies Ibe's chance
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: King's goal disallowed
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Sterling puts City ahead
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Sterling's shot hits the post
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Jesus subbed off with injury
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Why do Spurs struggle away from home?
English Premier League
5 hours ago
Read
The Sweeper: Like father, like daughter
English Premier League
7 hours ago
Read
The Best Soccer Bars in America: Carragher's
English Premier League
8 hours ago
Read
Premier League landmark reached
English Premier League
8 hours ago
Read
Premier League in 90 seconds: Mkhitaryan's lip
English Premier League
10 hours ago
Read
What we learned: Spurs' squad failings
English Premier League
11 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Hero saves boy from ball-to-face
English Premier League
13 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Rangers for Nicol? Vardy or Torres?
ESPN FC TV
20 hours ago
Read
Hislop: I would sack Ranieri tomorrow
ESPN FC TV
21 hours ago
Read
Sanchez's goal debate
ESPN FC TV
21 hours ago
Read
Prem Team of the Weekend
ESPN FC TV
21 hours ago
Read
Nicol: Liverpool turned up
ESPN FC TV
21 hours ago
Read
Ranieri: We must remain calm
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read