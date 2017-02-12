Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 19/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/15  Draw: 31/10  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Now Playing

What we learned: Spurs' squad failings

English Premier League

