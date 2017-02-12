Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
1
2
LIVE 90'
Game Details
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
5
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Moyes laments chance to escape relegation

English Premier League

