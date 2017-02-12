ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
0
0
LIVE
8'
Game Details
Home: 12/1
Draw: 11/2
Away: 2/9
Odds from bet365
bet365
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
3
0
LIVE
HT
Game Details
Home: OFF
Draw: OFF
Away: OFF
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC
Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Wenger: I don't see any weakness in Hull
English Premier League
41 minutes ago
Related Videos
Mou: You'd call it art if not my team
English Premier League
34 minutes ago
Read
Silva: Clattenburg apologised to Hull
English Premier League
36 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Eriksen close to burying free kick
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Mignolet denies Son's chance
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Mane quickly doubles up
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Valdes revels in clean sheet for Boro
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Mane opens up the scoring
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
West Ham 2-2 West Brom
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Stoke City 1-0 Crystal Palace
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Sunderland 0-4 Southampton
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Evans heads in West Brom's equaliser
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Man United 2-0 Watford
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: One goal not enough for Long
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Lanzini turns it around for West Ham
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Long seals the deal for Saints
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Foster denies Calleri from close range
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Mannone denies Long's headed effort
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Valdes denies Lookman again
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Allen gives Stoke the lead
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Feghouli pulls West Ham level
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Martial doubles United's advantage
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Gabbiadini doubles up for Saints
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Prem: Lookman comes close for Everton
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Burley: Arsenal got away with Alexis' goal
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Burley: Arsenal got away with Alexis' goal
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Prem: Mata finishes great United build-up
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Robertson: Sanchez's goal was handball
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Prem: Gabbiadini puts Saints ahead
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Prem: Gomes denies Pogba's big chance
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Prem: Zlatan skies his volley
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read