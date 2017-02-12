ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
LIVE
63'
Game Details
Home: 1/125
Draw: 25/1
Away: 150/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/4
Draw: 12/5
Away: 5/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Barcelona
0
2
LIVE
48'
Game Details
Home: 100/1
Draw: 22/1
Away: 1/80
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/1
Draw: 11/2
Away: 2/9
Odds from bet365
bet365
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
LIVE
90' +3'
Game Details
Home: 500/1
Draw: 22/1
Away: 1/80
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9
Draw: 11/2
Away: 12/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC
Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Burley: Arsenal got away with Alexis' goal
English Premier League
47 minutes ago
Related Videos
Prem: Martial doubles United's advantage
Premier League Highlights
2 minutes ago
Read
WATCH: Gabbiadini doubles up for Saints
Premier League Highlights
34 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Lookman comes close for Everton
Premier League Highlights
39 minutes ago
Read
Burley: Arsenal got away with Alexis' goal
English Premier League
46 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Mata finishes great United build-up
English Premier League
47 minutes ago
Read
Robertson: Sanchez's goal was handball
English Premier League
47 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Gabbiadini puts Saints ahead
Premier League Highlights
49 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Gomes denies Pogba's big chance
English Premier League
52 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Zlatan skies his volley
English Premier League
54 minutes ago
Read
Wenger proud of response to adversity
English Premier League
59 minutes ago
Read
Prem: McArthur sends a header wide
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Defoe misses after Januzaj run
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Foster pushes Snodgrass free kick wide
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Chadli slots West Brom ahead
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Arsenal 2-0 Hull City
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Alexis penalty doubles Arsenal's lead
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Cech denies Niasse
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Klopp coy on goalkeeper choices
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Alexis puts Arsenal in front
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Alexis fires wide
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Niasse tests Cech
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Conte unsure who Barton is
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: How is Craig's pet turtle?
ESPN FC TV
16 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Best Prem goal in January
ESPN FC TV
17 hours ago
Read
Leicester facing 'make or break' moment
ESPN FC TV
17 hours ago
Read
Burley: Fans will get behind Arsenal
ESPN FC TV
17 hours ago
Read
We see the real Liverpool vs. top six
ESPN FC TV
18 hours ago
Read
Conte: Lampard can be a successful coach
English Premier League
18 hours ago
Read
Guardiola: Bravo is one of the world's best
English Premier League
21 hours ago
Read
Nicol: Dele Alli a special asset
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Have United improved since last season?
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read