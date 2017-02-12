Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
LIVE 63'
Game Details
Home: 1/125  Draw: 25/1  Away: 150/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/4  Draw: 12/5  Away: 5/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Barcelona
0
2
LIVE 48'
Game Details
Home: 100/1  Draw: 22/1  Away: 1/80 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 2/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
LIVE 90' +3'
Game Details
Home: 500/1  Draw: 22/1  Away: 1/80 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Burley: Arsenal got away with Alexis' goal

English Premier League

Related Videos

Prem: Martial doubles United's advantage

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Gabbiadini doubles up for Saints

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lookman comes close for Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burley: Arsenal got away with Alexis' goal

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Mata finishes great United build-up

English Premier League
Read

Robertson: Sanchez's goal was handball

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Gabbiadini puts Saints ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Gomes denies Pogba's big chance

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Zlatan skies his volley

English Premier League
Read

Wenger proud of response to adversity

English Premier League
Read

Prem: McArthur sends a header wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Defoe misses after Januzaj run

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Foster pushes Snodgrass free kick wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Chadli slots West Brom ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Arsenal 2-0 Hull City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Alexis penalty doubles Arsenal's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Cech denies Niasse

Premier League Highlights
Read

Klopp coy on goalkeeper choices

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Alexis puts Arsenal in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Alexis fires wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Niasse tests Cech

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Conte unsure who Barton is

English Premier League
Read

Extra Time: How is Craig's pet turtle?

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Best Prem goal in January

ESPN FC TV
Read

Leicester facing 'make or break' moment

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Fans will get behind Arsenal

ESPN FC TV
Read

We see the real Liverpool vs. top six

ESPN FC TV
Read

Conte: Lampard can be a successful coach

English Premier League
Read

Guardiola: Bravo is one of the world's best

English Premier League
Read

Nicol: Dele Alli a special asset

English Premier League
Read

Have United improved since last season?

English Premier League
Read