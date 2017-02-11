ESPN FC
Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 1/4
Draw: 21/4
Away: 10/1
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 9/2
Draw: 3/1
Away: 8/13
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5
Draw: 11/5
Away: 13/8
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20
Draw: 9/4
Away: 3/1
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5
Draw: 13/5
Away: 17/4
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC
Feb 11, 2017
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Klopp highlights Lallana importance
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Related Videos
WATCH: Klopp's batteries fully charged
English Premier League
32 minutes ago
Can Burnley beat Chelsea?
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Guardiola wary of Bournemouth upset
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Conte silences title talk
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Ranieri praises Clement impact
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Howe: Bournemouth won't fear City
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Goal of the Month: Carroll or Giroud?
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Extra Time: Spurs-Arsenal combined XI
ESPN FC TV
17 hours ago
Spurs only club who could catch Chelsea
ESPN FC TV
18 hours ago
Koeman hopeful Lukaku will stay
English Premier League
21 hours ago
Bilic: England call would benefit Carroll
English Premier League
21 hours ago
Sturridge 'most gifted' Liverpool striker
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Rush: Liverpool won't be beaten by Spurs
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Is top 4 a success for Liverpool?
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Premier League Predictor: Week 25
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Rumour Rater: Real spending spree?
International
22 hours ago
Should Chelsea break the bank for Lukaku?
English Premier League
23 hours ago
Man United shouldn't give up on Shaw
English Premier League
23 hours ago
Allegri a perfect fit for Arsenal
English Premier League
23 hours ago
Is Chelsea's Prem lead decisive?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Pochettino: Alli is a future Spurs captain
English Premier League
1 day ago
Pochettino lauds Liverpool squad
English Premier League
1 day ago
Wenger: Arsenal can still win the Prem
English Premier League
1 day ago
Wenger accepts fan frustration
English Premier League
1 day ago
The Sweeper: Orlando cover Iglesias
Major League Soccer
1 day ago
Prem: Saturday week 25 preview
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Wenger calls on fans for tough stretch
English Premier League
1 day ago
Last Time They Met: Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Last Time They Met: Watford 3-1 Man United
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Wenger awaiting Bellerin fitness results
English Premier League
1 day ago
Zlatan: United must keep making history
English Premier League
1 day ago
