ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Juventus
Internazionale
0
0
LIVE
38'
Game Details
Home: 10/11
Draw: 21/10
Away: 15/4
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Egypt
Cameroon
1
1
LIVE
67'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
WATCH: Mou's perfect response to journo
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Guardiola: Gabriel Jesus has fighting spirit
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Clement: Not a foul on Kolarov
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Guardiola: Aguero is still important
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: 34 goals in 90 seconds
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Ranieri: We have to fight
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Schmeichel: This has been embarrassing
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Proper fight at both ends of the Prem
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Mourinho explains tactical switch
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Proper fight at both ends of the Prem
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Read
Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Man United cruise at Leicester
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Mata scores United's third
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Ibrahimovic doubles United's lead
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Mkhitaryan opens scoring for Utd
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Schmeichel denies Rashford
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Rashford chance goes high
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Swansea more determined in second half
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Man City 'do it the hard way' vs. Swans
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Gabriel Jesus plays beyond his age
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Jesus playing beyond his age
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Gabriel Jesus the hero in City win
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Jesus saves the day for Man City
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Sigurdsson levels it for Swansea
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Prem: Sigurdsson hits the post
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Prem: Fabianski's classy save
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Gabriel Jesus puts Man City ahead
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Prem: Jesus misses early chance
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Tom Brady or Man City, who'll score more?
English Premier League
19 hours ago
Read
Mazzarri pleased with Niang's impact
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Karanka: We're good enough to stay up
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read