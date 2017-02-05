ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Hull City
Liverpool
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Dijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain
1
1
LIVE
HT
Game Details
Home: 10/1
Draw: 11/5
Away: 1/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Morelia
América
1:00 AM UTC
Feb 5, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Dyche delighted with Burnley despite loss
English Premier League
28 minutes ago
Related Videos
Bilic: My players executed brilliantly
English Premier League
19 minutes ago
Read
Prem: De Roon just misses equaliser
Premier League Highlights
24 minutes ago
Read
Conte: Chelsea won't be complacent
English Premier League
32 minutes ago
Read
Wenger: Clear foul on Bellerin
English Premier League
33 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Negredo's overhead try goes wide
Premier League Highlights
33 minutes ago
Read
Puel: A pity to lose to West Ham
English Premier League
35 minutes ago
Read
Silva's belief still strong as ever at Hull
English Premier League
36 minutes ago
Read
Klopp would be angry even with a win
English Premier League
42 minutes ago
Read
Howe: Well that wasn't pretty
English Premier League
47 minutes ago
Read
Lukaku's finishing 'one of the best'
English Premier League
58 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Kane converts the penalty
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Valdes with another big save
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
WATCH: FUT goals by Suarez and Best
International
about an hour ago
Read
WATCH: FIFA Ultimate Team series kicks off
Blog - The Toe Poke
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Kane can't head it on target
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Ogden: Arsenal lack mental strength
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Alli hits side-netting
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Valdes denies early Spurs chance
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Burley: Liverpool will struggle for top 4
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Read
Lukaku: We showed mental resilience
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Read
Watford 2-1 Burnley
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Everton 6-3 Bournemouth
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
West Brom 1-0 Stoke City
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Southampton 1-3 West Ham
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Hull 2-0 Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Barkley celebrates before scoring
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Arter goal -- Bournemouth (90')
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Lukaku nets his fourth for Everton
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Niasse scores first Prem goal
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Lukaku completes hat trick
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read