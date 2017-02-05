Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
1
1
LIVE 47'
Game Details
Highlights
Hull City
Liverpool
0
0
LIVE 35'
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Everton
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
LIVE 29'
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
1
0
LIVE 18'
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Leganes
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Ghana
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Dijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Morelia
América
1:00 AM UTC Feb 5, 2017
Game Details
Title winning display from Chelsea

English Premier League

