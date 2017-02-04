Previous
United States
Jamaica
12:00 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Metz
Marseille
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Conte doubts Prem title race is over

English Premier League

Related Videos

Ranieri: We have to fight for Leicester

English Premier League
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 24

English Premier League
Read

Hislop: I'd pick Gerrard over Lampard

English Premier League
Read

Is Aguero's place at City under threat?

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino insists Alli is happy at Spurs

English Premier League
Read

Pulis praises Berahino treatment

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino eager to rectify mistakes

English Premier League
Read

Guardiola highlights Aguero importance

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: Super Bowl wagers

International
Read

Can Everton catch United?

English Premier League
Read

Conte: Arsenal loss always on my mind

English Premier League
Read

Pires: Arsenal must believe they can win

English Premier League
Read

Wenger lauds complete Lampard

English Premier League
Read

Wenger: Wilshere would help Arsenal

English Premier League
Read

Defining month for Arsenal?

English Premier League
Read

Hughes dismisses Berahino ban importance

English Premier League
Read

Wenger: Conte has had a a huge impact

English Premier League
Read

#FCDebate: Chelsea title hopes at risk?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Reflecting on Frank Lampard's career

ESPN FC TV
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Chelsea's case

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Pogba get it right this season?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why Pogba is a defensive liability

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why can't United score more goals?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Should this be Wenger's final season?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Robson likes Arsenal's chances at Chelsea

ESPN FC TV
Read

Clement confident Swansea can survive

English Premier League
Read

Puel calls for Saints to rebound strong

English Premier League
Read

Dyche: Brady brings us experience

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: Wijnaldum must be in the box more

English Premier League
Read

HWTLU: Chelsea gunning for the Gunners!

English Premier League
Read

Last Time They Met: Swansea 1-3 Man City

Premier League Highlights
Read