Previous
United States
Jamaica
12:00 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 27/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Betis
Postp
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Metz
Marseille
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Defining month for Arsenal?

English Premier League

Related Videos

Wenger lauds complete Lampard

English Premier League
Read

Wenger: Wilshere would help Arsenal

English Premier League
Read

Hughes dismisses Berahino ban importance

English Premier League
Read

Wenger: Conte has had a a huge impact

English Premier League
Read

#FCDebate: Chelsea title hopes at risk?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Reflecting on Frank Lampard's career

ESPN FC TV
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Chelsea's case

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Pogba get it right this season?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why Pogba is a defensive liability

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why can't United score more goals?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Should this be Wenger's final season?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Robson likes Arsenal's chances at Chelsea

ESPN FC TV
Read

Clement confident Swansea can survive

English Premier League
Read

Puel calls for Saints to rebound strong

English Premier League
Read

Dyche: Brady brings us experience

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: Wijnaldum must be in the box more

English Premier League
Read

HWTLU: Chelsea gunning for the Gunners!

English Premier League
Read

Last Time They Met: Swansea 1-3 Man City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Last Time They Met: Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Last Time They Met: Man United 4-1 Leicester

Premier League Highlights
Read

Fantasy Football: Planning ahead XI

English Premier League
Read

More suited for United: Griezmann or Kane?

English Premier League
Read

Nicol: Goal remains the same for Liverpool

English Premier League
Read

Has Conte surpassed Mou as a manager?

English Premier League
Read

How will we remember Frank Lampard?

English Premier League
Read

Karanka: Guedioura may factor in vs. Spurs

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: Professor Maradona?

International
Read

WATCH: Crouch celebrates century in style

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: It's an emotional game

English Premier League
Read

Iniesta: Lampard has all my respect

English Premier League
Read

8 facts about Frank Lampard

English Premier League
Read