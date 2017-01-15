Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Congo DR
Morocco
1
0
FT
Game Details
Torino
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Málaga
Real Sociedad
0
2
FT
Game Details
Braga
Tondela
2
0
FT
Game Details
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
2
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Cech: Chelsea's confidence is high

English Premier League

